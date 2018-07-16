Hempfield East, Unity seed District 31 Legion title

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The only thing on the line in Tuesday’s District 31 American Legion championship is the title.

Hempfield East (20-4) and Unity (19-6) will battle for that crown at 5:30 p.m. at Hempfield, but positioning in the upcoming Region 7 tournament was already decided.

That’s not the case in the consolation game when Bushy Run (17-8) plays Latrobe (18-5-1) at Legion Keener Field. The winner of that game earns a spot in the Region 7 tournament.

Hempfield East, which will host the region tournament, has its sight set on winning the title. The team was denied last season in a lesson-learning loss to Bushy Run.

“We’re going to do whatever it takes to win the championship,” Hempfield East coach Harry Shamberger said. “Last year when we lost to Bushy Run, we were trying to prepare for the region tournament.

“It was a learning experience for me. We’re putting our best nine players on the field and pitching our best.”

Unity, which has made the Region 7 four times, won the District 31 title in 2013 and ‘14.

The Bulldogs have trailed in every playoff game but beat Yough two games to one in the first round of the best-of-three series and swept Latrobe in the semifinals.

“There is no quit in the team,” Unity coach Ed Guzik said. “There is no panic when they get behind. They find ways to win.”

Hempfield East and Unity split their games this season with East winning, 3-2, at home and Unity winning, 5-4, at Whitney.

Guzik said returning an experienced team is one of the reasons for Unity’s success.

“A lot of the players started last year,” Guzik said. “So they gained a lot of experience, as did our pitchers Cole Novak and Andy Bradford. We have experience.

“Hempfield East is very good. They can hit the ball, have good pitching and are well-coached. Hopefully, we can match them.”

East swept both Derry and Bushy Run to reach the championship.

The consolation game, which features two youthful teams, holds meaning because the winner advances and the loser sees its season end.

Latrobe won both meetings against Bushy Run, but Latrobe coach Jason Bush said those wins mean nothing.

“We had to replace 10 guys and, by far, that’s the biggest turnover I’ve had as a coach,” Bush said. “”I’m not going to use youth as an excuse on why we lost to Unity.

“Hopefully, we learned our lesson from those losses, and it will help us down the road. We have to clean a couple things up.”

Bush said the loss to Unity stung. Four of Latrobe’s five losses were to Unity. The other was to Hempfield East.

“We can’t hang our heads. We still won the regular-season title,” Bush said. “We still have an opportunity to advance to the region, which is something we strive for every year.”

Bush said Ben Rafferty, Griffin Clark and Matt Henderson carry the JetHawks’ offense and a few players who struggled during high school season are having good summers.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.