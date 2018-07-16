Local drivers bring high expectations into Lernerville's Silver Cup

For Western Pennsylvania Sprint Car fans, it doesn’t get any better than Tuesday’s 27th annual World of Outlaws Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup at Lernerville Speedway.

The $25,000 to win, 40-lap main event is placed in the middle of the WoO Month of Money, where a bad season can be turned around and a good season can become great.

For defending Lernerville champion A.J. Flick and Sye Lynch, both of Apollo, it is an opportunity to gauge their development as drivers against the toughest competition.

And now, since Sarver’s Michael Norris won a feature during last month’s WoO Late Model Firecracker event, expectations for local drivers — fair or not — will be raised.

“I’m friends with Mikey, and it’s not a competition,” said Flick, 25. “But right now if there was going to be a local guy who was going to beat those guys, it was Mikey Norris. He’s a heckuva wheel man and a good friend. He took advantage of the opportunity and beat some of the best in the country.”

“It all depends on the situation,” Flick added. “I think we have the capability to race our way in. I will be disappointed if we don’t race our way in. But I feel that is a comfortable goal. So, what I am shooting for is a top-10 and to be competitive with those guys. There is nothing I hate more than getting beaten on our home turf. It’s not just me, we are all just missing something.”

In 2002 Ed Lynch, Jr. shocked the Outlaws by winning the Silver Cup in what ranks as perhaps the most electric night of racing in Lernerville’s history. Sye Lynch, now 20, was too young to remember most of that evening, but he does remember the ending.

“I was 6 years old when my dad won,” Lynch said. “The only thing I can really remember from that race was with three laps to go, I was standing in Turn 4 and couldn’t see because all the fans were standing. I remember Victory Lane and champagne spraying everywhere. I think I was crying by that point. It was really special. At that age I don’t think I realized just how special. But I think every year since I get a little more grateful for it because I know how tough it was, and still is.”

One area Flick and Lynch are in agreement concerns the key to racing the Outlaws: qualifying. Flick traveled a decent amount the past couple of seasons but, still, not in races with qualifying sessions. That’s why he has started to treat hot laps as his own qualifying session.

“The issue we have, and we know, is the qualifying aspect and it’s not something we can address on a weekly basis,” said Flick, the Lernerville points leader. “It can be addressed with time, money and travel. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like we will get to the point we need to be comfortable when those guys come into town.

“I have good racing speed, which is a bonus, but when the Outlaws are here in town you are never going to have success with them unless you start off the night well,” Flick added. “I have to pray that it is very hot, and a very slick track.”

Lynch has won two features this season, one at Tri-City and one at Sharon Speedway, and sits sixth in Lernerville points.

“We’ve tried a couple different packages and it’s funny because we have been faster at the beginning of the night and then searching for speed at the end,” Lynch said. “The track here has really changed a lot in the past couple of years. A lot of people may think that just because your dad raced here for 30 years that everything stays the same, (but) it doesn’t.

“Hot laps are always important because it gives you a chance to try something new without really risking anything,” Lynch added. “We definitely have tried that. The way the track is in a heat race is more where we think it will be for qualifying.”

