Freeport International Q&A with Washington, D.C.'s Tommy Harrison

Tommy Harrison

Age: 15

Hometown: Silver Springs, Md.

Position: Pitcher/first base

Bats/throws: Right/right

With Washington D.C. playing host to the Major League Baseball All-Star Game this week, Tommy Harrison took part in some of the festivities.

Unlike many of his Crab U teammates, who attended the game itself, Harrison opted for the bigger show: the Home Run Derby, which was won by Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper.

That was Harrison’s first time going to the Home Run Derby, and he and his teammates also debuted at the Freeport International Baseball Invitational this week as the only out-of-state team.

What was the Home Run Derby like?

It was crazy, hectic. Everyone around you is cheering. The balls were flying out. You have to keep your head up. It’s not normal seeing all those home runs hit. It was pretty cool.

Did you catch any home runs?

No, there was one two seats away. It was super close.

What was the best part about the Home Run Derby?

It was watching Harper come back from that nine home run deficit (in the final).

What brings you to Freeport?

Our team signed up for the tournament, and we headed on down here.

What are your first impressions of Western Pennsylvania and this tournament?

It’s pretty nice. The tournament is great competition.

Have you traveled anywhere else this summer? If so, what’s your favorite place?

I just came back from Georgia from the Perfect Game tournament.

What’s your favorite summer activity?

Going to the cage and hitting.

What’s your favorite baseball team?

The Washington Nationals.

Who’s your favorite player?

Anthony Rendon or Trea Turner.

Favorite sport (other than baseball)?

Probably have to say hockey because of hitting and checking people.

Favorite thing about your country/state/city?

It’s real close to D.C.

If you could go anywhere in the world, where would it be?

Right now, probably Hawaii. It seems nice down there.

If you had a superpower, what would it be?

Probably super speed.

Best gift you’ve ever received?

I got my Playstation 4.

Favorite food?

Spaghetti and meatballs.

Who is your role model?

My dad or my brother. They’re both humble and good guys.

Do you have any phobias?

Not really. I’m sorted of freaked out by heights if they’re super high.

Do you collect anything?

I collect baseball gloves.

What’s your favorite/most used emoji?

The laughing emoji that is crying.

Favorite social media platform?

Instagram.

Least favorite chore?

Mowing the lawn.

Dog or cat?

Dogs.

Playstation or Xbox?

Playstation.

Coke or Pepsi?

Pepsi.

Winter or summer?

Summer.

TV or movies?

Movies.

Go out or stay home?

Go out.

Card game or board game?

Card game.

D.J. Vasil is a freelance writer.