Allegheny Shotokan students compete at US Open World championships

Staff Report | Friday, July 20, 2018, 11:06 p.m.

The Kumite All-Star team, composed of martial artists from Allegheny Shotokan in North Huntingdon, competed in the US Open ISKA World championships July 6-7, in Orlando, Fla. The tournament, which was broadcast on ESPN2, is one of the world’s largest competitions, with more than 40 countries represented.

Guided by head coach sensei Bill Viola Jr., sensei Cameron Klos and sensei Gary Klos, all members placed in their respective divisions.

Luke Lokay (14-15 division) won gold in black belt sparring and took silver in clash contact fighting. Stephen Jackowski (12-13) won gold in advanced kata and earned bronze in advanced weapons. Nicolette Jackowski (14-15) won gold in intermediate and took silver in kata.

Lucy Lokay (12-13) won gold in advanced and sparring. Gabby Viola (6-7) tookd gold in advanced sparring and silver in kata. Taylor Provence (10-11) took silver in sparring. Xander Eddy (8-9) took gold in advanced.

Lokay (63-kg division), a Norwin High School student, and Eddy (30-kg) earned spots to represent the U.S. at the Pan American Kickboxing Championship in Cancun, Mexico, onOct. 24-28. Lokay will represent America in the 63-Kg division and Eddy secured the 30-Kg weight class.

The selection process is limited to the current national champions officially recognized by their National Olympic Committees or Ministry of Sports.

Bill Hartlep is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.

