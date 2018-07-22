Incoming Highlands wrestler earns All-American status at Junior National Championships
Jrake Burford hasn’t yet entered high school, but he already earned All-American status while competing against wrestlers two and three years his senior.
Burford, an incoming freshman at Highlands High School, earned All-American status by placing seventh at the Marines Cadet & Junior National Championships on Friday in Fargo, N.D.
Competing as an eighth-grader in the junior division, which includes wrestlers who are high school seniors and juniors, Burford overcame a first-round loss to the top seed by winning three consecutive matches in the consolation bracket, putting himself in line for All-American status. He beat Wyatt Maturin of Texas, 16-5, in the seventh-place match.
Burford, who wrestles for Bones Wrestling Club, won Pennsylvania titles in freestyle and Greco-Roman this season while placing second and third in the Northeast Regional.
