Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other Local

Incoming Highlands wrestler earns All-American status at Junior National Championships

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Sunday, July 22, 2018, 9:18 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Jrake Burford hasn’t yet entered high school, but he already earned All-American status while competing against wrestlers two and three years his senior.

Burford, an incoming freshman at Highlands High School, earned All-American status by placing seventh at the Marines Cadet & Junior National Championships on Friday in Fargo, N.D.

Competing as an eighth-grader in the junior division, which includes wrestlers who are high school seniors and juniors, Burford overcame a first-round loss to the top seed by winning three consecutive matches in the consolation bracket, putting himself in line for All-American status. He beat Wyatt Maturin of Texas, 16-5, in the seventh-place match.

Burford, who wrestles for Bones Wrestling Club, won Pennsylvania titles in freestyle and Greco-Roman this season while placing second and third in the Northeast Regional.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Doug at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me