Region 7 roundup: Hempfield East eliminates St. Michael

Hempfield East won handily, but Bushy Run struggled offensively and nearly fell victim to a no-hitter Sunday during the third round of the Region 7 Legion Tournament at Hempfield High School.

The good news for both is they will continue to play in the double-elimination event, which qualifies the winner for the state tournament in Boyertown.

Both teams return to action Monday, with two games being played leading up to the final day Tuesday, when a champion will be determined.

Bushy Run will face Punxsutawney in the first game at noon. Both teams have one loss in the tournament. East Hempfield, also with one loss, meets Bedford, the only remaining undefeated team, at 3 p.m.

Hempfield East 5, St. Michael 0 — Reed Hipps pitched a five-hitter, and Nick DiAndreth had four hits as Hempfield East blanked St. Michael.

Hipps struck out three and walked three during his complete-game performance. DiAndreth was 4 for 4, including a triple. Dajauhn Hertzog added a double for Hempfield East, which scored twice in the first inning and once in the third.

After a two-hour rain delay to start the seventh, Hempfield East returned to score two more runs and eliminate St. Michael, which committed three errors.

Bedford 4, Bushy Run 0 — Jared Colledge narrowly missed a no-hitter, yielding Luke Fabac’s seventh-inning single, and Bedford won for the third time in as many tournament games.

Colledge, who struck out six, allowed just one baserunner until the sixth inning, walking losing pitcher Hunter DeStefano in the third. The right-hander wound up walking two and hitting a batter.

Bushy Run trailed 2-0 before mounting a threat in the sixth, when Colledge walked Max Pici and hit Jordan Sabol before escaping the jam.

After Bedford scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 4-0 lead, Fabac singled in the seventh against Colledge for Bushy Run’s only hit. But he was thrown out at the plate trying to score for the game’s final out.

Colledge’s double represented the game’s only extra-base hit.

Punxsutawney 7, Unity 4 — Tanner Lebenne doubled home a pair of runs in the first inning, and Seth Dunkle tripled home another during a four-run second as Punxsutawney built a 7-0 lead and held on to eliminate Unity and remain in the hunt.

Logan Johnston pitched 5 1/3 innings, striking out six, to earn the victory for Punxsutawney, which has one loss. He ran into trouble in the sixth and exited when Unity scored all its runs, highlighted by Matthew Allbaugh’s two-run single.

But relievers Joey DiPietro and Tyler Park held Unity scoreless the rest of the way.

Dave Mackall is a freelance writer.