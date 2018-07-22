Kiski Area's Morlacci earns spot on U.S. wrestling team for Pan-American Championships

Enzo Morlacci last summer went with a group of wrestlers and fighters from Lower Burrell’s Mat Factory gym to participate in the Agoge, a 60-hour trek through the mountains of Vermont. The challenge, developed by Spartan Race in 2016, was touted as the most challenging of the organization’s many endurance races, a test of willpower for even the hardiest of men and women.

Morlacci was 13. He completed it anyway, surviving 60 hours of no sleep and Spartan’s 18-year-old age minimum.

“He broke the race,” said Mat Factory co-founder Isaac Greeley, who sprung the event on his fighters just days before the trip Northeast.

Compared to two and a half days without sleep, a knee injury seems a smaller obstacle. And Morlacci indeed climbed that mountain as well, recovering from a torn meniscus in time to earn a chance to compete in an international youth wrestling competition.

Morlacci, an incoming freshman at Kiski Area, qualified for USA Wrestling’s schoolboy team for the 2018 Pan-American Championships in Mexico City in September.

“I’ve been working on this for a long time, so it feels like hard work paid off,” Morlacci said.

The 14-year-old Morlacci earned his spot by placing second in freestyle and third in Greco-Roman at the USAW Kids Freestyle and Greco-Roman National Championships earlier this month in Atlanta, Ga. The top three placewinners in each style earned a spot on the U.S. schoolboy team.

It’s the biggest achievement yet for Morlacci, who finished second in the state once and third twice in folkstyle wrestling in his fifth- through seventh-grade years.

“It’s exciting to see all his hard work pay off,” said Bob Morlacci, Enzo’s father. “He puts a lot of time in. All that hard work, it’s just nice to see him come out on top.”

Enzo Morlacci works out four to five times a week with either Young Guns Wrestling Club or the Mat Factory. He also weight trains with Mike Siszka, a Kiski Area graduate, who owns a business called Gods of Iron.

“Enzo, No. 1, is one of the most mature 14-year-olds that I’ve seen,” Greeley said. “He’s very mature, very focused. He’s very likable, a very coachable kid. He’s going to be really special because he understands the big picture about development and doing everything right. I’m not surprised he’s doing so well.”

Morlacci tore the meniscus in his knee at a wrestling camp late last fall, requiring surgery that kept him away from competing for about six months.

“I tore it, and it hurt really bad, but I didn’t really know what was going on,” he said. “I was scared because I didn’t want to be out for the year, and he told me it was really bad. It tore off the bone, so I had to get surgery and get it sutured back on. I couldn’t walk for six or seven weeks, and then I couldn’t wrestle for six months.”

Then again, Morlacci knew he had the strength to battle through.

“(The Agoge) was like a 60-hour race, and I was like, ‘I’ll try to push myself and do it,’ ” he said. “It was really insane. It was crazy. It was no sleep or anything like that. I got two hours of sleep. I started seeing things a little bit. It was tough. … Because I can do that, I can do everything now, I guess.”

Morlacci is having more success than he previously did in freestyle, which he likes because of its fast-paced nature.

Greeley said Morlacci has strong fundamentals and can blend several different wrestling styles. He is working on Morlacci’s mental strength, the ability to overcome adversity — as in the case of Penn State’s Jason Nolf, the Kittanning graduate who battled back from a knee injury to win his second NCAA title in March.

“I think he’s got a lot of room to grow still, which is really exciting for a kid like that,” Greeley said. “We have high expectations. We don’t want to overdo it with him, but he can pretty much take anything we throw at him at this point.”

Morlacci’s next challenge is earning a starting spot for the Pan-American Games, which are set for Sept. 13-15 in Mexico City.

“(I’m looking forward to) just being with the team and experiencing what it’s going to be like going to the next level like that,” he said.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Doug at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.