Other Local

Former Oakmont pro Bob Ford headed to St. Andrews for Senior Open

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Monday, July 23, 2018, 7:36 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review

Former Oakmont County Club professional Bob Ford will get to compete for a Champions Tour major at the home of golf.

Ford qualified for the Senior British Open, set to begin Thursday at The Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland.

One of seven players to advance Monday at Ladybank Golf Club in Fife, Scotland, Ford shot 1-under 70 and emerged from a five-man playoff that awarded four spots. He made six birdies and five bogeys and moved on with amateur Ryan Howison, Mark Ridley and Gary Wolstenholme on the first extra hole.

Ford, the pro at storied Oakmont for 37 years and the 2017 winner of the USGA’s prestigious Bob Jones Award, retired last fall. He continues to work at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla.

Senior Open headliners include defending champion Bernhard Langer, Colin Montgomerie and Tom Watson.

The field will include a number of players who have become television personalities in the game, including The Golf Channel’s Sir Nick Faldo, Gary Koch and Brandel Chamblee, who shared medalist honors Monday at a qualifier at Scotscraig Golf Club in Tayport, Scotland.

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

