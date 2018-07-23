Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other Local

Franklin Regional's Palmer Jackson punches ticket to U.S. Amateur

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Monday, July 23, 2018, 10:12 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review

Updated 35 minutes ago

Palmer Jackson is having a summer to remember. And it just got even better.

Jackson, who will be a senior at Franklin Regional, earned medalist honors with stellar play at a local qualifier Monday to advance to the U.S. Amateur on Aug. 13-19 at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill (Calif.).

Jackson won the 36-hole qualifier with a 7-under-par score of 135 at Hannastown Golf Club and Totteridge Golf Club.

Jackson had a rather matter-of-fact reaction to his play.

“I just kept the ball in play and made a few putts,” Jackson said. “Nothing special.”

The event was split over the two courses with each of the 106 competitors playing 18 holes at each venue.

Jackson shot 69 at Totteridge in the morning and followed with a 66 at Hannastown to finish three shots better than the three other qualifiers, Ben Reichart, Mason Williams and Brett Young, who all finished at 4-under.

Local course knowledge ruled the day for Jackson, who made 11 birdies and four bogeys on the day.

Chris Tanabe had the round of the day at Totteridge with a 7-under 65. He carded seven birdies for a 30 on the front side and three more on the back. But the former Quaker Valley standout shot 75 in the afternoon.

West Virginia sophomore and Greensburg native Mark Goetz and Central Catholic senior Neal Shipley each finished at 3-under and were alternates.

Jackson already competed in the USGA Junior Amateur at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, N.J. and will be playing in the PGA Junior Boys Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Lousville, Ky. on July 31.

— Bill Beckner Jr.

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me