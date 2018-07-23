Franklin Regional's Palmer Jackson punches ticket to U.S. Amateur

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Palmer Jackson is having a summer to remember. And it just got even better.

Jackson, who will be a senior at Franklin Regional, earned medalist honors with stellar play at a local qualifier Monday to advance to the U.S. Amateur on Aug. 13-19 at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill (Calif.).

Jackson won the 36-hole qualifier with a 7-under-par score of 135 at Hannastown Golf Club and Totteridge Golf Club.

Jackson had a rather matter-of-fact reaction to his play.

“I just kept the ball in play and made a few putts,” Jackson said. “Nothing special.”

The event was split over the two courses with each of the 106 competitors playing 18 holes at each venue.

Jackson shot 69 at Totteridge in the morning and followed with a 66 at Hannastown to finish three shots better than the three other qualifiers, Ben Reichart, Mason Williams and Brett Young, who all finished at 4-under.

Local course knowledge ruled the day for Jackson, who made 11 birdies and four bogeys on the day.

Chris Tanabe had the round of the day at Totteridge with a 7-under 65. He carded seven birdies for a 30 on the front side and three more on the back. But the former Quaker Valley standout shot 75 in the afternoon.

West Virginia sophomore and Greensburg native Mark Goetz and Central Catholic senior Neal Shipley each finished at 3-under and were alternates.

Jackson already competed in the USGA Junior Amateur at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, N.J. and will be playing in the PGA Junior Boys Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Lexington, Ky. on July 31.

— Bill Beckner Jr.

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.