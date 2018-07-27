Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
West Point 11U softball opens state tournament with a win

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Friday, July 27, 2018, 7:39 p.m.

Updated 48 minutes ago

There is a sign that hangs at the West Point Little League Complex honoring all the state, regional and World Series champions.

The West Point 11U softball all-stars would like to be the next team to be added to that board.

West Point opened the Pennsylvania Little League softball tournament Friday at the Yough Little League Complex in Turkeytown with an impressive 17-0 victory against Pittston.

Winning pitcher Riley Miller allowed three hits and struck out eight in three innings of work and helped her cause with three hits, including a double.

Morgan Griffin had three hits and Lauren Howard and Maddie Bova added two hits each for West Point, which pounded out 15 hits.

“My niece (Emma Coletta) played on three consecutive state championship teams, and I remember how much fun she had,” West Point coach Jen Bova said. “People talked about what an experience it was, and my team wants to experience, too. We’re trying to rebuilding the softball program at West Point.”

West Point will play Yough at 7 p.m. Saturday.

In other action, Lower Perkiomen defeated Clinton, 10-0, in five innings. Pittston at Clinton will play at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

