Western Pa. alums gain footing during inaugural season for ASBA pro softball league

Pro football has Jim Thorpe and George Halas to thank. Baseball can tip its cap to Cy Young and Babe Ruth for helping elevate the game’s popularity and professional hockey can give a nod to the likes of Gordie Howe and Bobby Orr for it’s rise in prominence.

One time niche sports that became mainstream were paved by risk takers who have since become household names. Two Westmoreland County natives in Maddy Grimm and AnnaMarie Gatti are doing the very same thing the Thorpes, Youngs and Howes of the world have done for their respective sports by playing professional softball down south and help spread the good word and grow a sport that is on the cusp of exploding and going mainstream.

“Were just kind of out here being pioneers, that’s kind of our mission right now,” said Grimm, a 2013 Ligonier Valley grad who went on to star at Kent State. “If you’re just looking short term then this isn’t going to be for you. We can’t do this all year and make a living, but hopefully this is a stepping stone for future players.”

Whether she knows it or not, Grimm is already blazing a path for local talent to follow her lead into professional softball. Just this past spring, Gatti, a former Greensburg Central Catholic and Southmoreland standout, wasn’t ready to hang up her cleats when her playing days at Syracuse were over.

That’s when she noticed a familiar name on the American Softball Association’s list of potential draftees for this June’s ASBA draft. While Gatti and Grimm played at separate high schools, the two standouts did come together to play for the Pittsburgh Spirit travel softball team growing up.

“Whenever they announced the people that signed up (for the draft), they would post a photo of them with their stats and I saw Maddy,” said Gatti, who finished her pitching career at Syracuse with a 3.29 ERA. “When I saw that, I called her and said, ‘Hey, what do you think I should do,’ (and) she said that it would be fine and that (I) could have fun growing the sport and be that change that we wanted to see.”

Draft day

Grimm’s first venture into the world of professional softball came in 2017 when she was still at Kent State. The three-time All-MAC first-team selection and 2017 MAC Player of the Year felt pretty good about her chances of being selected in the 2017 National Pro Fastpitch draft. Grimm and her teammates huddled in the locker room after a late April practice to see if the school’s all-time leader in homers (50) and RBIs (137) name would be called. The infielder was sitting in the back corner of the Golden Flashes’ locker room when she was selected in the fifth round (23rd overall) by the Akron Racers.

“I was just in awe when I heard my name,” Grimm said. “I just sort of dropped my head down and started crying that I was able to continue my career. It’s probably one of my most memorable moments for sure.”

The Akron Racers folded at the end of the 2017 season, leaving Grimm’s professional playing career in question. That’s when she caught wind of the ASBA and decided to add her name as a draft candidate in the fledgling league’s inaugural draft in June. Grimm was drafted in the fourth round (16th overall) by Moh-BEEL! USA.

Gatti’s draft-day experience was a bit more relaxing than Grimm’s. She was on vacation in Las Vegas and soaking up the sun poolside at her hotel when she watched the ASBA draft via livestream. She selected just three spots before Grimm in the fourth round (13th overall) by the Future 1’s.

“I was with friends at the pool and we all celebrated,” Gatti said. “I think it’s a blessing that I’ve been able to be in this type of position and to be able to help grow (the sport). I don’t want little girls have to look up to baseball players. That’s what I did when I was little, and my dream one day is to have equality.”

Sweat Home Alabama

That’s right, for two players who had played nearly their entire careers up north, the heat and humidity of Alabama was just as much of an obstacle as the competition on the field.

“One of the biggest adjustments for me is that I lost five pounds from sweating,” said Grimm, who ranks third in the league with eight homers this season. “The biggest adjustment for me is the heat.”

Gatti echoed Grimms sentiments about the heat.

“The biggest adjustment was realizing the heat,” said Gatti, who holds a 4.67 ERA and a 4-4 record from the circle. “The heat down here was horrible.”

Down and Out in Alabama

One of the biggest changes is free time. Nobody has to race back and study for a test like during their college days. Mondays are off days, so Grimm, Gatti and their teammates make the hour drive to the ‘Bama beaches for some fun in the sun.

Then comes karaoke night where Gatti can be found at The Dublin Pub & Eatery belting out her favorite song. For the record, Gatti’s go-to song is Adele’s hit “Rolling in the Deep.” Grimm’s specialty is dancing and has been known to “cut a rug” like nobody else.

“She dances down here like no one is watching,” joked Gatti.

The WPIAL Connection

In addition to Grimm and Gatti, there’s one more representative from Western Pennsylvania competing in the league — former Canon-McMillan and Pitt standout Giorgiana Zeremenko. Zeremenko was selected in the fifth round (19th overall) by the E1 Pro Ballers.

Zeremenko led Pitt last spring with 15 homers and holds the career home run record (46) and ranks second all-time with 127 RBIs. Zeremenko is tied for second with nine homers, is third in RBIs (26) and fifth in slugging percentage (.714) in the ASBA.

“I think at the end of the day you have to understand your purpose,” Grimm said. “If you love something and it loves you back, you need to keep going with it, and eventually everything can work out.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.