Butler BlueSox leaving Prospect League

After a decade in the Prospect League, the Butler BlueSox are looking for a new place to play.

The collegiate summer baseball team issued a news release Sunday night announcing the team’s pending departure.

The decision by the locally-operated ownership group “was a difficult one to make and was only reached after careful consideration of many, many factors,” the release stated.

The latest season ended Friday.

Butler is one of the smallest markets in the 11-team league, which also includes the Danville Dans (Ind.), Hannibal Hoots (Mo.), Lafayette Aviators (Ind.), Quincy Gems (Ill.), Springfield Sliders (Ill.), Terre Haute Rex (Ind.), Champion City Kings (Ohio), Chillicothe Paints (Ohio), Kokomo Jackrabbits (Ind.) and West Virginia Miners.

The Blue Sox are the farthest east-based team and endure the most travel.

The release said, “Due to the current rules and regulations developed by the Prospect League over the last 10 years, along with the League’s geographic growth in areas unfavorable to the Bluesox, it has become economically impractical for the current ownership to continue in the same direction.”

Butler finished 21-39, its worst mark since its been in the Prospect League, and closed the season on a nine-game losing streak.

The team reached the championship series last season before finishing second. The BlueSox play in at renovated Kelly Automotive Park, formerly Pullman Park.

The team said it plans to seek membership in a similar wooden bat league and is not averse to changing ownership, adding, “Every effort will be made to keep amateur baseball in Butler.”