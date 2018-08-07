Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Riverhounds players earn league recognition

Michael Love
Michael Love | Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, 5:12 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

A trio of Pittsburgh Riverhounds players earned United Soccer League Team of the Week honors, the league announced Tuesday.

Nico Brett, who scored three goals, including two game winners, in victories over Richmond and Toronto FC over the past week, was named Player of the Week.

It’s the second time he’s earned Player of the Week status and the third time overall he’s made Team of the Week.

The Robert Morris grad now has 11 goals on the season and has scored in consecutive games three times.

Defender Hugh Roberts and goalkeeper Dan Lynd also were selected to the squad.

It was Roberts’ second time being named to the Team of the Week. He anchored the backline to the shutout wins of Richmond and Toronto FC. He led the squad with nine clearances and won 21 of 25 duals while recording five tackles and five interceptions in both games combined.

Lynd helped the team to the two clean sheets and now has 11 shutouts on the season. The Pitt product now owns the club single-season shutout record.

Pittsburgh hopes to build on its two-game winning streak Sunday at Bethlehem Steel FC. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.

For more information on the USL Team of the Week for Week 21, visit USLsoccer.com.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MLove_Trib.

