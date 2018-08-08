Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pittsburgh Basketball Club Hall of Fame Class chock-full of big names

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, 2:33 p.m.
Former Chartiers Valley and Arizona star guard T.J. McConnell, now with the Philadelphia 76ers, will be honored by the Pittsburgh Basketball Club.
Some of the region’s all-time great basketball names will be honored by the Pittsburgh Basketball Club as part of its Silver Anniversary Hall of Fame Class.

The honorees include:

Coaches Division — John Calipari (Moon, Clarion, Kentucky); Sean Miller (Blackhawk, Pitt, Arizona); Archie Miller (Blackhawk, North Carolina State, Indiana).

Legends Division — T.J McConnell (Chartiers Valley, Arizona, NBA); DeJuan Blair (Schenley, Pitt, NBA).

Lifetime Achievement Award/Contributors Division — Sonny Vaccaro (Trafford, founder of Dapper Dan Roundball Classic, big wheel in the shoe game); Pat DiCesare (Trafford, founder of Dapper Dan Roundball Classic, DiCesare-Engler Productions).

Legends Division — Simmie Hill (Midland, West Texas State, ABA); Norm Van Lier (Midland, St. Francis, NBA); Dick DeVenzio (Ambridge, Duke); Kenny Durrett (Schenley, LaSalle); Robert “Jeep” Kelly (Schenley, UNLV); Maurice Lucas (Schenley, Marquette, ABA, NBA); Nathan “Sonny” Lewis (Schenley, Pitt, Point Park); Armon Gilliam (Bethel Park, JC All-American, UNLV, NBA); Marc Marotta (Central Catholic, Marquette); Warner Macklin (Fifth Avenue, CCAC, Point Park).

The who’s who group will be recognized Sept. 1 during a brunch at Rivers Casino. Tickets are limited and will not be sold at the door.

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

