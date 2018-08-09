Pony League World Series set to begin in Washington

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pony League baseball has held a World Series since 1952.

That year, a team from San Antonio, Texas, journeyed to Washington and took home the title.

This will be the 67 th annual tournament and 56 th season that Washington will serve as the host.

The Series gets under way at 5:30 p.m. Friday with Bay County, Mich., facing Yaguate, Dominican Republic, at Washington Park. In the nightcap, Youngstown, Ohio will face Vienna, Austria.

The actual opening ceremonies will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday. The first game Saturday, at noon, will feature Washington against Bronx, N.Y.

That will be followed at 2:30 p.m. with Brownsville, Texas facing Tijuana, Mexico; and at 5 p.m. with Chinese Taipei meeting the winner of the Bay County/Yaguate game.

The other team in the tournament is Long Beach, Calif.

The double-elimination tournament will run through Wednesday with the championship game slated for 7:30 p.m.

In the history of the tournament, Monongahela (1954) and Washington (1955) are the only teams from Pennsylvania to win titles.