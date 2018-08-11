Knapp, Jackson to tee it up at U.S. Amateur

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The elder statesman of amateur golf in the region and one of the area’s on-the-rise teen players — a veteran and a first-timer — will represent Western Pennsylvania at the U.S. Amateur in Pebble Beach, Calif.

Sean Knapp of Oakmont and Palmer Jackson of Murrysville will compete in the national championship beginning Monday with the two-day stroke-play portion of the event. The low 64 players advance to match play beginning Wednesday.

While Knapp, 56, and Jackson, 17, occupy opposite ends of the age spectrum, they are similar in that they have been in command of their games this summer.

Knapp, one of the top amateurs in the country for years, has presided over the senior circuit since he joined the 50-somethings. He won the U.S. Senior Amateur last year to gain an exemption into his 14th U.S. Amateur — his 44th USGA championship. He will be the third-oldest player in the 312-player field. The oldest player is Paul Simson, 64, whom Knapp defeated to win the U.S. Senior Am in Minneapolis.

Knapp just won the Pennsylvania Senior Amateur this week in Philadelphia.

Jackson, who will start his senior golf season at Franklin Regional when he returns, has fared well in numerous junior-level tournaments, including the Junior PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club and the U.S. Junior Amateur at famed Baltusrol. He won a local qualifier at his home course, Hannastown Golf Club (and Totteridge Golf Club) to advance to Pebble.

One of Knapp’s claims to fame, albeit a fading one over time considering his list of highlights since, was reaching the Round of 16 at the 1995 U.S. Amateur before falling to that Tiger Woods, 2 & 1. Knapp made the quarterfinals in 1998.

The pair had discussed practicing together at Pebble Beach prior to the tournament. Warm-up rounds began Saturday morning and continue Sunday and while they aren’t on the same tee sheet, chances are they’ll occupy the same dinner table more than once, and be neighbors on the range.

Knapp will tee off at 7:40 Monday morning at Pebble Beach Golf Links while Jackson begins play at 9:15 a.m. at neighboring Spyglass Hill Golf Links.

The U.S. Amateur will be shown Wednesday, Thursday and Friday on FS1, while Fox will air the semifinals next Saturday and the 36-hole final on Sunday.

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.