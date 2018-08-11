JJ Matijevic displaying home run flair in minors

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Teams often walked JJ Matijevic intentionally when he played at Norwin; wouldn’t pitch to him for fear he would send another baseball into the woods or the parking lot.

College outfielders continued to back up when he came to the plate at Arizona.

Now minor league teams are seeing the home run pop that Matijevic brings to the game.

The budding leftfielder for the Houston Astros Class A-Advanced Buies Creek team has homered in four of his last five games to raise his team-leading total to 15. He belted a grand slam against Lynchburg.

He has 18 homers for the season, three with Quad Cities, where he played 13 games before his promotion. Matijevic has hit safely in six of his last 10 games. He is batting .275 with 50 runs scored and 50 RBIs in 69 games.

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.