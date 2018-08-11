Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other Local

JJ Matijevic displaying home run flair in minors

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, 4:45 p.m.
JJ Matijevic (Norwin) has a team-leading 15 home runs for the Buies Creek Astros.
JJ Matijevic (Norwin) has a team-leading 15 home runs for the Buies Creek Astros.

Updated 2 hours ago

Teams often walked JJ Matijevic intentionally when he played at Norwin; wouldn’t pitch to him for fear he would send another baseball into the woods or the parking lot.

College outfielders continued to back up when he came to the plate at Arizona.

Now minor league teams are seeing the home run pop that Matijevic brings to the game.

The budding leftfielder for the Houston Astros Class A-Advanced Buies Creek team has homered in four of his last five games to raise his team-leading total to 15. He belted a grand slam against Lynchburg.

He has 18 homers for the season, three with Quad Cities, where he played 13 games before his promotion. Matijevic has hit safely in six of his last 10 games. He is batting .275 with 50 runs scored and 50 RBIs in 69 games.

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me