Local golf roundup: Western Pa. team defends Williamson Cup

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The cup stays here.

Team Western Pennsylvania defended its title Tuesday in the 55th Williamson Cup played at St. Clair Country Club.

The foursome of Angus McHolme, Jimmy Meyers, Brady Pevarnik and Neal Shipley posted a two-day total of 11-over 443 to topple Philadelphia by five shots.

The top three scores were counted towards a team score each round.

Pevarnik, an incoming senior at Latrobe and the Hannastown club champion, shot 69 the first day. Meyers and Shipley, both of whom will be seniors at Central Catholic, were steady. Meyers shot 73, 78, Shipley 77-73.

McHolme, a rising senior at Elizabeth Forward, posted a 73 on Tuesday.

Chuck Nettles served as team captain.

Last year, the victorious team featured Pevarnik, Upper St. Clair’s Louis Olsakovsky, West Virginia freshman Mark Goetz of Greensburg and Palmer Jackson, then a junior at Franklin Regional.

There were 11 teams in the field this week, including three from New York and two from Canada.

The Williamson Cup is hosted by the Pennsylvania Golf Association.

Jackson, Knapp done at Pebble

Locals Palmer Jackson and Sean Knapp did not finish in the top 64 to advance to match play at the 118th U.S. Amateur in Pebble Beach, Calif..

Jackson, 17, who will be a senior at Franklin Regional and making his USGA debut, finished at 9-over-par after with rounds of 77 at Spyglass Hill and 75 at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Knapp, 56, of Oakmont, who was playing in his 44th USGA event and 14th U.S. Amateur, shot 76-82, the latter at Spyglass Hill. He is the defending U.S. Senior Amateur champion.

State Open

Newport’s Kevin Kraft takes a four-shot lead into the final round of the 102nd Pennsylvania Open Championship at Lancaster Country Club.

Kraft is at 8-under 132 after rounds of 68 and a scorching 64 Tuesday that included seven birdies.

Stuart Ingraham of Broomall is second at 4-under, amateur J.D. Hughes of Carlisle is at minus-3, and Craig Hornberger of Lancaster, Cole Willcox of Malvern and Chris Crawford of Benslahem are tied at minus-2.

Butler’s Rob McClellan is at even, tied for 10th, amateur Evan Long of New Castle is 1-over, Beau Titsworth of Wexford and Kevin Shields of Pittsburgh are at plus-2 and Irwin’s Dan Obremski is 3-over.

Women’s State Am

The Pennsylvania Women’s Amateur, along with the Senior and Super Senior Championships are being played this week at Ligonier Country Club.

The final matches will be played Thursday.

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.