Johnstown baseball team gets parade after winning national title

A national baseball championship means so much to Johnstown that the city will honor the historic winning team with a little pageantry.

Martella’s Pharmacy, which plays in the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League and recently hoisted the city’s first national title in 74 years by winning the American Amateur Baseball Association tournament, will be recognized Saturday morning with a victory parade.

The procession will start at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point and move through downtown Johnstown beginning at 10 a.m. A party will follow at Central Park.

Two players and coach with ties to Westmoreland County will be part of the event. Omar Ward, a pitcher and outfielder who drove in 11 runs during the six-game tournament and was the JCBL regular-season MVP, is from Derry. Ward, who graduated from The Kiski School, will be a sophomore at Canisius.

Ryan Shawley also pitched for Martella’s. The all-JCBL player is a Latrobe graduate who helped the Wildcats win WPIAL and PIAA titles two years ago. He will be a sophomore at Chatham.

Martella’s manager, Jason Cooper, is a Seton Hill graduate.

“The feeling is still unbelievable, and knowing we’re going to have a parade for our accomplishment makes it even more sweet,” Ward said. “I have a lot of family in J-Town (Johnstown) and knowing how much this also meant to them and just to the city in general gives us all that same bond.”

Senators Bob Casey and Pat Toomey each offered a congratulatory tweet the team for its victory.

Martella’s went 6-0 in the national tournament and edged past the defending champion New Orleans Boosters, 3-2, in the title game before several thousand fans at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.

“After the (championship) game, someone told me that we had made grown men in the crowd cry because they never thought they’d witness a Johnstown team winning the title,” Ward said. “Hearing that made me realize we’re going to be legends in the city for a long, long time.”

Championship T-shirts will be sold Friday at Martella’s Pharmacy on Franklin Street in Johnstown, and on Saturday at Central Park.

