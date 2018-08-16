Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Former Penn State Behrend player St. Andrews joins Milwaukee Bucks

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, 4:00 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Pat St. Andrews wasn’t a star basketball player at Penn State Behrend, but by all accounts, he was a lightning rod for information and strategy, absorbing each detail, no matter how mundane or fundamental.

He was a former captain and showed leadership qualities. That’s what budding coaches tend to do.

Barely five years out of college, the 28-year-old is working in the NBA.

St. Andrews was hired this summer as an assistant with the Milwaukee Bucks, his second pro team since be started working as a seasonal assistant with the Atlanta Hawks in 2013.

St. Andrews, a State College native, was a video coordinator for most of his time in Atlanta. He also served as an assistant with the Dominican Republic National Team for the 2015 FIBA America’s Championship in Mexico City.

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

