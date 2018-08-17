Long-delayed West Penn Amateur to resume Monday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Remember that golf tournament that started in early July at Fox Chapel Golf Club and was wiped out by flash-flooding that turned the course into the raging rapids?

It’s not over yet.

The 118th West Penn Amateur will have been suspended for 47 days when it finally resumes Monday at Fox Chapel — the longest just about anyone has slept on a first-round lead, in any tournament, maybe ever.

Organizers had to work out a date to fit the club’s schedule and Monday was the earliest available during a usually busy summer.

The event has been shortened to 36 holes.

More than 4.5 inches of rain fell in an hour on July 3, postponing the second and third rounds. Emergency personnel had to rescue people stranded on the course and roads were closed throughout the area.

Fox Chapel native Adam Hofmann has a one-shot lead with 18 to play after an opening round 4-under 66 that he may have forgotten by now.

Sean Knapp of Oakmont, Palmer Jackson of Murrysville, Bethel Park’s Darin Kowalski and Dave Antill of Harrison City are all tied at 3-under.

Arnie Cutrell of Greensburg, Latrobe’s Brady Pevarnik, Tom Nettles of McMurray and West Deer native Kevin Koerbel start the final round two off the lead.

Knapp and Palmer played in the U.S. Amateur this week at Pebble Beach, Calif.

Monday’s tee times .

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer.