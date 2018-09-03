Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Franklin Regional grad Nick Novak signs with pro team in Portugal

Bill Beckner Jr.
Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, 12:15 p.m.
After a long summer of intense workouts, many of them all my himself at his old high school gym, Nick Novak is returning to Portugal to continue his pro basketball career.

The former Franklin Regional and Pitt-Johnstown star signed with Vitoria Sport Clube. He played in Portugal from 2015-17 before a stint in Spain last season.

“I’m excited, I think it’s going to be a really good fit,” said Novak, who also has played in Germany. “After last season I knew I had to hit it hard this summer so I’m definitely ready to go.”

Novak, 28, is set to leave for Portugal on Wednesday.

Terms of Novak’s one-year deal were not disclosed but he said it is one of the better contracts he has signed.

He said the flights, lodging and meals are covered in the deal, and the team also offers bonuses for certain tournaments and making the playoffs.

A high-energy guard who has shown a knack for lighting up boxscores and also toning it down to run the offense, Novak played last year with Oviedo Basket of Leb Oro. He averaged 6.6 points, 1.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

In 2016-17, Novak had his finest pro season and was one of the top all-around players in the Placard League, averaging 20.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists with Ovarense.

Novak played in The Basketball Tournament again this summer with Team Sideline Cancer out of Bradenton, Fla.

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

