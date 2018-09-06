Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Other Local

Norwin product Max McDowell delivers walk-off hit in minor-league playoff win

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, 4:39 p.m.
Max McDowell/CREDIT: Michael Krebs
Max McDowell/CREDIT: Michael Krebs

Updated 7 hours ago

Minor-leaguer Max McDowell did not back down when his name was called Wednesday night.

The first-year catcher for the host Biloxi Shuckers delivered a pinch-hit, walk-off double in a 5-3 extra-inning victory over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in the opening game of the best-of-5 South Division Championship Series.

Biloxi, the Class AA affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, called up McDowell , a Norwin graduate, in June.

A co-owner of The Baseball Academy of Norwin, McDowell owned the moment in the series opener.

McDowell, penciled into the pitcher’s spot, came to the plate with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 12th and launched a 2-1 fastball to left-center. The ball took a bounce and went over the fence for a ground-rule double and MGM Park erupted.

McDowell, of course, was mobbed by teammates, saying afterwards his purpose was to “Just do the job.”

“We were just having fun all night, and I’m glad I got to be a part of it,” he said. “We know we can do the job here at home, and that’s the goal.”

Known for his ability to gun down baserunners, McDowell is showing he can deliver when called upon.

The Connecticut product was taken by the Brewers in the 13th round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

After spending two seasons with the Carolina Mudcats at the High-A level, McDowell has appeared in 37 games for Biloxi and is hitting .225 with a home run, four doubles, 13 RBIs and 13 runs scored.

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

