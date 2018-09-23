Three local players advance at U.S. Mid-Amateur tournaments
Jeannette’s Katie Miller advanced through stroke play to make the field of 64 in match play at the 32nd U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur in St Louis.
Miller, a former Hempfield and North Carolina standout, shot 5-over-par 149 (75-74) to finish tied for seventh at Norwood Hills Country Club. Jordan Craig-Nyiri, of Connellsville, also advanced to match play after finishing at 7-over 151 (T-17).
At the 38th men’s U.S. Mid-Amateur, Moon’s Ian Bangor shot rounds of 71 and 73 to finish tied for 26th and advance to match play in Charlotte, N.C.
Four other locals missed the cut. Chuck Nettles of McMurray and Nathan Smith of Pittsburgh tied at 6-over 148, Bethel Park’s Brett Young finished at 10-over 152 and Oakmont’s Sean Knapp closed at 13-over to miss match play.
