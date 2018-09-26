Tri-State PGA announces new Pittsburgh Open

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Longtime beer wholesaler Frank B. Fuhrer and the Pittsburgh Brewing Company will sponsor the Pittsburgh Open, a new event on the Tri-State Section PGA schedule that will allow its professionals to compete for a $50,000 purse with $10,000 going to the winner.

The Tri-State Section club pros will now have their own big-money event.

They likely will no longer compete in the annual Frank B. Fuhrer Invitational, which would leave its 40-man field to mini-tour players and select amateurs.

The new two-day, 54-hole tournament will be played July 1-2, 2019 at Sewickley Heights Golf Club.

The Fuhrer Invitational will be played a week prior to the Pittsburgh Open. The 72-hole event awards $40,000 to its champion and is played at Pittsburgh Field Club.

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.