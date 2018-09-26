Podany named president of "Arnie's Army" foundation

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

“Arnie’s Army” has a new commanding officer.

Jon Podany was named president of Arnold Palmer’s charitable foundation, as well as CEO of Arnold Palmer Enterprises, the Arnold Palmer Organization announced Wednesday.

He will take over officially Oct. 15.

Podany, 53, worked on the LPGA for the last eight years, including as chief commercial officer.

Palmer, the golf legend from Latrobe, died in 2016 at 87.

“My father would be so pleased that the diverse companies he built alongside a dedicated team will be led by a person of great capability and character,” organization chairwoman Amy Palmer Saunders said in a news release. “Jon’s passion for the game of golf and the depth of his industry experience made him the clear choice to advance the Palmer family of businesses.”

Podany will oversee all ventures connected to Arnold Palmer Enterprises, including the Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA Tour event, the Arnold Palmer Cup, Arnold Palmer Design Company, and Palmer-owned properties Bay Hill Club and Lodge (Fla.) and Latrobe Country Club.

Podany also worked on the PGA Tour for 15 years as a senior vice president. “I am incredibly honored and excited to be joining the Arnold Palmer organization, which represents the very best the game has to offer in so many ways,” Podany said. “Like so many others who have had the good fortune to work in the golf industry, I owe so much to Arnold Palmer and his family, both on and off the course.”

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.