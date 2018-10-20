RYFO captures Allegheny Youth Football League championship

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Rams Youth Football Organization went cherry-picking Saturday evening in Ford City.

Rams speedster Darius Cherry stood deep in his own end, anticipating the opening kick. The ball rolled right to him, and he raced 75 yards down the visitors’ sideline for what turned out to be the winning touchdown as the RYFO Rams blanked the Freeport Jackets, 18-0, in the Allegheny Youth Football League’s 145-pound Super Bowl game Saturday night at the Ford City Athletic Field.

“Darius Cherry is fast as heck, and he read where we wanted him to go and he ran,” RYFO coach Brian Carney said.

The win marks the Rams’ second 145-pound title in the organization’s nine-year history and second in three years. Both titles came against the Freeport Jackets (7-1).

Cherry’s touchdown was the only scoring in the first half as both offenses had to deal with muddy playing conditions brought on by hard rains.

The Freeport offense started to gain momentum late in the first quarter, but Jordyn Tavarez intercepted Colton Otterman at the RYFO 30-yard line.

“I give all of the credit to my (defensive) coordinator Shawn Creevey,” Carney said. “He scouted them, knew what we had to do to stop them and we executed it.”

Unlike Freeport, Rams running back Darius Saunders couldn’t be stopped. He rushed for 162 yards on 18 carries to lead the Rams attack. Most important was Saunders ability to pick up first downs and keep the clock moving in the second half.

“I had a good day, and I had a fun year with all of my friends,” Saunders said. “They were getting really tired, and I just kept my teammates pumped up and running and running (the ball).”

Quarterback Boyd Brown capped off a three-play, 70-yard drive in the third quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run set up by a Saunders 40-yard run.

Saunders scored on a 5-yard run early in the fourth quarter to put the game away for the Rams (7-1).

Otterman finished 7 of 12 for 78 yards and one interception to pace Freeport.

“We had one loss this year, and it was to these guys,” Carney said. “We had to swallow our pride. We had to play a different style of game, which we did and we took it to them.”

105-Pound Championship

RYFO Redcats 12, Ford City Ducks 6 — The top-seeded RYFO Redcats (8-0) capped off their perfect season with a convincing win over the No. 2-seeded Ford City Ducks (6-2).

Tevin Owen-Cratsenberg rushed for a game-high 105 yards on 20 carries to lead the way for the Redcats. Owen-Cratsenberg scored on runs of 12 and 25 yards to give RYFO a 12-0 lead going into halftime. The Redcats defense held the Ducks to eight plays in the first half.

Ford City gathered momentum in the second half with the help of its defense. The Ducks forced RYFO into one turnover-on-downs and two punts in the Redcats’ four second-half possessions. All three times, Ford City took over deep in Redcats territory.

Ford City’s Carter Shotting scored on a 1-yard plunge to cap a five-play, 26-yard drive and cut into the Redcats lead at 12-6 with about 1 minute left in the game. The Ducks’ onside kick was unsuccessful. Shotting led Ford City with 44 yards on 11 carries.

125-Pound Championship

Freeport Stingers 22, RYFO Tigers 6 — There was a 30-minute lighting delay with 8 minutes, 11 seconds remaining in the second quarter between No. 1 seed Freeport and the No. 3 Tigers. When play resumed, the strikes kept coming.

Mickey Glenn rushed for 167 yards and two touchdowns to pace Freeport (7-1) past the RYFO Tigers (5-3).

The Tigers got on the board first when quarterback Eli Kelly scored on a 3-yard keeper to give RYFO the lead with a little over 8 minutes remaining in the first quarter. The 9-play, 47-yard drive was set up by a Freeport fumble that was recovered by the Tigers’ Brayden Spiering.

Glenn scored his first touchdown on a 5-yard run to cap off a 9-play, 51-yard drive to tie the score 8-8. A RYFO fumble by Kelly gave the ball to Freeport with a short field. Two plays later, Drew Ross gave Freeport the lead for good at 14-8 when he scored on a 2-yard run. Glenn scored his second touchdown on a 56-yard run to close the scoring.

William Whalen is a freelance writer.