Franklin Regional senior Jared Smith finishes junior career ranked 3rd in world

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, 9:21 a.m.
Pennsylvania Shotokan Karate Club student and Franklin Regional senior Jared Smith (left) finished his junior Team USA career ranked third in the World according to Sportdata. He is pictured with chief instructor and Team USA coach Dustin Baldis
Pennsylvania Shotokan Karate Club student and Franklin Regional senior Jared Smith finished his junior Team USA career ranked third in the World, according to Sportdata.

Sportdata is responsible for calculating points based on international wins during sanctioned World Karate Federation events and determining a karate athlete’s ranking in the world. The WKF is the only karate organization that is recognized by the International Olympic Committee and will be determining the athletes for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Smith will compete to make the Senior USA team in January during the Team USA trials at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo., followed by a Team USA Training Camp.

Smith earned this opportunity by garnering a bronze medal at the national championships in the adult 18- to 34-year old under-75 kilogram division.

At age 17, Smith was the youngest to compete in the adult category. Each category will have the top six athletes from this year’s national championships. Athletes will compete in a round-robin competition that will determine the top two who earn the right to represent Team USA.

Smith will be able to continue his Olympic journey with chief instructor and Team USA coach Dustin Baldis because he was accepted into Carnegie Mellon.

PSKC athletes Sereen Askari and Reagan McNamara will be traveling with Smith to the Olympic Training Center for the team trials and Team USA camp.

