Bob Tatrn headlines Alle-Kiski Valley Hall of Fame

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

He was the “Voice of The Valley” for more than a half-century.

The late Bob Tatrn was also the co-founder of the Alle-Kiski Valley Hall of Fame in 1970 and a high school sports broadcaster for 53 years.

On May 18, Tatrn will be inducted into the organization he helped create.

Tatrn, who broadcasted more than 2,000 combined scholastic football and basketball games during the course of his lengthy career, will be one of eight inductees at the 50th annual A-K hall banquet at the Quality Inn, New Kensington.

Tatrn and Bob Schank, retired Valley News Dispatch sports editor, started the local hall of fame in 1970, first as a vehicle to recognize area high school sports standouts. Shortly after, all-time great area athletes were enshrined.

An East Deer graduate, Tatrn worked at the former WKPA Radio in New Kensington and on local cable TV outlets for Westmoreland Cable Co. and Comcast.

Tatrn died from a fall at his home July 23.

His son, Rob Tatrn, will accept the posthumous induction.

Here are the others slated for induction, listed alphabetically:

Daniel Hawkins

At 95, Hawkins will be the hall’s oldest inductee. “The Hawk” was a football and baseball standout at East Deer who earned an athletic scholarship to Morris Brown after serving in World War II. Hawkins later coached football and was the baseball coach at Valley during his years as an educator.

Brian Jacob

A standout wrestler at Valley, Jacob compiled a 45-3 record during his junior and senior seasons. In 1976 as a senior, he was the Westmoreland County runner-up, the WPIAL Section 7 champion and placed third in the WPIAL. He wrestled at Pitt his first two seasons but was involved in a wrestling accident that left him paralyzed. Jacob now operates Westarm Therapy.

Dr. Paul Killian

A member of Tarentum’s final football conference title team in 1961, Killian was third in the A-K Valley in scoring in 1962 and fourth in ’63. He earned four letters at Pitt, leading the team in tackles and interceptions in 1967 before opening what became the region’s largest practice dedicated to arthritis and rheumatic disease.

Dennis Persin

A tight end and defensive back on Oakmont’s 1965 WPIAL championship team, Persin led the Oaks in interceptions in 1964 and ’65. He was first team all-WPIAL and was the WPIAL champion in the javelin at 193 71/2 and finished fourth at the PIAA meet. He was the starting offensive tackle at Pitt in 1969.

Frank Rocco, Jr.

One of three quarterbacks in A-K History to make first-team, all-state while with Fox Chapel, Rocco played four years with Penn State. His coaching stops included Pine-Richland, Highlands and Shaler before heading to Liberty University and Liberty Christian Academy in Lynchburg, Va.

Bob Rukavina

A member of Verona’s last WPIAL section title-winning basketball team in 1971 and Riverview’s first in ’73, Rukavina has carved out an outstanding coaching career at Pitt-Johnstown. His teams have won more than 450 games in 30 seasons with seven 20-win seasons.

Laurie Scharff Suprano

A Springdale graduate, Scharff Suprano lettered in volleyball, basketball and softball. She officiated basketball and softball and has run marathons and participated in triathlons and iron man competitions and still participates in sports as a grandmother of eight.

Also recognized will be Valley News Dispatch offensive football player of the year Austin Romanchak of Freeport, defensive player of the year Noah Gillette of Highlands and male and female soccer players of the year Jesse Greyshock and Madeline Boulos, both of Deer lakes.

Banquet tickets will be $30. Details on tickets sales will be released soon.

George Guido is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact George at .