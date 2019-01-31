St. Joseph graduate featured in Super Bowl ad
A former St. Joseph boys basketball standout will get a shining moment on professional football’s biggest night.
Chris Conroy, a 2005 St. Joseph graduate, is starring in a Super Bowl commercial for Mercedes Benz’s A-Class model.
In the ad, which was posted online Thursday and is titled “Say The Word,” Conroy showcases god-like powers, making the world do its bidding: changing a traffic sign, destroying a parking ticket and making an ATM rain money.
The 60-second spot also includes appearances from Wile E. Coyote and the Road Runner, Ludacris, and stand-ins for Lassie and the killer whale from “Free Willy.”
St. Joseph boys basketball coach Kelly Robinson said the ad was scheduled to run in the second quarter.
William Whalen contributed. Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Doug at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.