Outdoor game between Penguins, Flyers still scheduled for Saturday night faceoff

Opening faceoff for the Stadium Series game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers at Lincoln Financial Field remains scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday night.

“While we are expecting a chance of a relatively light amount of precipitation in and around the game window, current forecasts are indicating that we will have playable conditions,” the NHL said in a press release sent out at noon.

The National Weather Service forecast for Saturday night calls for significant rainfall, but mostly after 11 p.m. Chance of precipitation at 8 p.m. is about 35 percent and at 11 p.m. is about 65 percent.

The league said it would continue to monitor conditions throughout the day, reserving the right to make schedule changes if necessary.

In the press release, the league noted a number of weather-based contingencies.

• Once the game begins, commissioner Gary Bettman will decide whether weather delays are necessary.

• Bettman will also decide whether changes to the game format are required. For example, if the game is stopped for a rain delay late in a period, the remaining time could be tacked onto the next period following intermission.

• In the event of high winds, teams will change sides midway through the period.

• In the event of a shotoout, teams will decide which end they prefer to defend. Both teams could defend the same goal.

• The game will be considered official after two periods are played.

• If the game is stopped permanently after two periods of play with the score tied, a shootout will be held immediately to decide a winner. If conditions make it impossible to stage the shootout immediately, it will be contested before a March 17 game between the teams at PPG Paints Arena.

• If the game is stopped permanently before two periods have been played, it will be considered postponed and, if possible, played in its entirety Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. If it cannot be played then, it will be rescheduled for later in the season indoors at Wells Fargo Center.

• Tickets for Saturday’s game will be honored Sunday if the game is scheduled. No refunds will be available. If the game is not played Saturday or Sunday, the league will issue refunds.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan by email at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter .