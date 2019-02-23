Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Outdoor game between Penguins, Flyers still scheduled for Saturday night faceoff | TribLIVE.com
Penguins/NHL

Outdoor game between Penguins, Flyers still scheduled for Saturday night faceoff

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Saturday, February 23, 2019 12:16 p.m
792868_web1_1131465670
Getty
Evgeni Malkin skates during the Penguins’ Friday practice session prior to Saturday’s NHL Stadium Series game at Lincoln Financial Field.

About an hour ago

Opening faceoff for the Stadium Series game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers at Lincoln Financial Field remains scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday night.

“While we are expecting a chance of a relatively light amount of precipitation in and around the game window, current forecasts are indicating that we will have playable conditions,” the NHL said in a press release sent out at noon.

The National Weather Service forecast for Saturday night calls for significant rainfall, but mostly after 11 p.m. Chance of precipitation at 8 p.m. is about 35 percent and at 11 p.m. is about 65 percent.

The league said it would continue to monitor conditions throughout the day, reserving the right to make schedule changes if necessary.

In the press release, the league noted a number of weather-based contingencies.

• Once the game begins, commissioner Gary Bettman will decide whether weather delays are necessary.

• Bettman will also decide whether changes to the game format are required. For example, if the game is stopped for a rain delay late in a period, the remaining time could be tacked onto the next period following intermission.

• In the event of high winds, teams will change sides midway through the period.

• In the event of a shotoout, teams will decide which end they prefer to defend. Both teams could defend the same goal.

• The game will be considered official after two periods are played.

• If the game is stopped permanently after two periods of play with the score tied, a shootout will be held immediately to decide a winner. If conditions make it impossible to stage the shootout immediately, it will be contested before a March 17 game between the teams at PPG Paints Arena.

• If the game is stopped permanently before two periods have been played, it will be considered postponed and, if possible, played in its entirety Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. If it cannot be played then, it will be rescheduled for later in the season indoors at Wells Fargo Center.

• Tickets for Saturday’s game will be honored Sunday if the game is scheduled. No refunds will be available. If the game is not played Saturday or Sunday, the league will issue refunds.

Follow the Pittsburgh Penguins all season long.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan by email at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Penguins
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.