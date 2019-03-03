Outdoor notices: Sunday, March 3, 2019

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

• Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is holding an outing at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve. Join a naturalist for a free walk on the Reserve’s trails. Register online at aswp.org/events/8220

• Laurel Hill State Park is offering Maple Harvest Tours beginning at 10 a.m., and also 1 p.m. Saturday. Participants will explore the history of maple syrup before getting an opportunity to try a taste of a fresh sample. Registration is required. To register, email kipeck@pa.gov or call 814-352-8649.

• Franklin Regional High School is hosting a Sustainable Backyard Workshop seminar from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on March 16. The event, titled, “Making The Most Of Your Piece Of Nature,” will be free and will focus on teaching participants to help enhance and maintain the delicate ecosystem that may be living in their backyards. Registration is required. Email cecolbert@pa.gov or call 724-238-1200.

• Forbes State Forest is holding a Boots and Brews event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on March 16. Enjoy a St. Paddy’s Day Hike that showcases the North Woods section of the park. Coffee will be available after the hike. Registration is required. Email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• Venture Outdoors is offering an Irish Perk-Up Hike from 8:30-11 a.m. on March 17 at Emerald View Park. Participants are welcome to come and begin the celebration of the Irish with a moderate hike through Emerald View Park before heading to one of the area’s coffeehouses. A cup of coffee is included in the $14 fee for non-members, and the $10 fee for members. Email info@ventureoutdoors.org or call 412-255-0564.

• Three Rivers Birding Club is holding a Woodcock Walk outing at 7 p.m. on March 20. Meet with leader Tom Byrnes at the Ladbrokes parking lot, now known as the Meadows lot, right behind the Primanti’s off the Harmar Exit 11 of Route 28 before carpooling to a local field that produces plenty of American Woodcock sightings. Participants will also check for a Great Blue Heron nest close by. Call Byrnes at 724-715-7184 with questions, or for further details.

• Jennings Environmental Education Center is holding an Owl Prowl and Woodcock Watch from 7-9 p.m. on March 23. Join members of the Bartramian Audubon Society and the Jennings staff for a field trip in hopes of spotting owls and woodcocks. Email jenningssp@pa.gov or call 724-794-6011.