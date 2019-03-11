Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Outdoors extras: A tip for better outdoor photos
Outdoors

Outdoors extras: A tip for better outdoor photos

Bob Frye
Bob Frye | Monday, March 11, 2019

32 minutes ago

Gear of the week

Gear name: Hunt X10D

Company: ElimiShield (http://elimishieldhunt.com/)

Gear type: Scent control spray

Product description: Hunters, and especially those who need to get close to game, like archers, know all about the need to control scent. Well, here’s a product that claims to be able to make your clothes scent-free for as long as you own them, or at least through 50 washings. According to ElimiShield, their new Hunt X10D is “a long-term treatment that prevents the formation of human body odors on clothing and soft good accessories. When used as directed, X10D bonds to the fibers in textiles to create a chain of atoms that produces an uninhabitable surface for odor-causing compounds, thereby making the garments submersed virtually scent-free for the life of the garment.”

Available options: This comes in a 10-ounce bottle. It will treat 10 pounds of laundry.

Suggested retail price: $39.99.

Notable: This scent blocker is said to take effect just 10 minutes after being sprayed on clothes. To use it, add one ounce per pound of clothing to three gallons water that’s 110 to 150 degrees. Stir well. Add the clothes, let them soak a minimum of 10 minutes, then wring them out and hang them up. When they get to be just damp, throw them in the dryer.

•••

Tip of the week

Interested in getting the best outdoor photos possible? Get up early or stay late. When it comes to taking pictures outside, midday is notorious for producing poor results. Harsh sun leads to blown-out, overexposed images or ones with deep, distracting shadows. So if possible, shoot your outdoor pictures early or late in the day, when the sun is “softer.” It doesn’t hurt that that’s when wildlife is most active, too, so your odds of getting animal photos will be better.

•••

Recipe of the week

Trout dip

Ingredients

• 2 trout

• 3 hard boiled eggs, chopped

• 1 small onion, sliced

• 2/3 cup mayonnaise

• 2 teaspoons lemon juice

• 1 ½ tablespoons soy sauce

• ½ cup sweet pickle relish

• 1/2 cup minced onion

Directions

Trout stocking is underway in many places, meaning opportunities to keep some fish for the table are coming up fast.

Here’s one way to use some of your catch.

Gut the fish and clean out the body cavities. Rub them with the lemon juice and half a tablespoon of the soy sauce, then add the onion slices. Put them in a greased cooking dish and bake at 350 degrees until the fish flakes easily, usually 20 minutes or so.

Remove and chill the fish for one hour.

Next, remove the onion slices from the fish and pull the flesh from the bones, discarding the rest of the trout. Put the flaked meat in a mixing bowl with the remaining soy sauce, minced onion, relish, two of the eggs and mayonnaise.

Mix thoroughly. Cover and chill for another hour.

Finally, sprinkle the remaining egg on top and serve with crackers.

Bob Frye is the EverybodyAdventures.com editor. Reach him at 412-216-0193 or via email. See other stories, blogs, videos and more at EverybodyAdventures.com.

Outdoors
