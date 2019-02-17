Outdoors notices for Feb. 18, 2019

• Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is holding an outing at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve. Join a naturalist for a free walk on the reserve’s trails. Register online at aswp.org/events/8220.

• Venture Outdoors is offering a Presidents Day Walk from 10 a.m.-noon Monday at North Park. Join in for a morning walk at the park that will cover 2-3 miles. Participants ages 50 and up can attend for free. Email info@ventureoutdoors.org or call 412-255-0564.

• Forbes State Forest is holding Tree Pruning 101 from 10 a.m.-noon Sunday. Join Forbes’ staff and learn the fundamentals of tree pruning before enjoying some hands-on practice. Dress for the weather. No prior experience is necessary. Registration is required. Call Celine Colbert at 724-238-1200.

• Ohiopyle State Park is offering Guided Cross Country Skiing from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday. Participants will meet at the Visitor’s Center to gear up before picking a trail to traverse based on skill and snow levels. Registration is required. To register, contact Barbara Wallace at 724-329-0986 or email bawallace@pa.gov.

• Raccoon State Park is holding a Maple Sugaring Workshop from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on March 9. Participants will have a hands-on experience in learning how to collect maple sap and develop it into candies in sugar through a boiling process. The day will conclude with a pancake dinner with the fresh maple syrup that is made during the workshop. Registration required by March 1. Cost for participating will be $20. Email Patrick Adams at paadams@pa.gov.

• Jennings Environmental Education Center is organizing A Sweet Stroll Through Maple History from 2-4 p.m. on March 3. This presentation will teach participants how a tree functions, and how the tree’s sap becomes syrup for the breakfast table. The program will being with an indoor introduction, followed by a guided walk outdoors that demonstrates the process of maple sugaring. This program is free to the public. Registration is not required, but participants are advised to arrive on time because of the popularity of this annual program. Email jenningssp@pa.gov.

• Venture Outdoors is offering an Irish Perk-Up Hike from 8:30-11 a.m. on March 17 at Emerald View Park. Participants are welcome to come and begin the celebration of the Irish with a moderate hike through Emerald View Park before heading to one of the area’s coffeehouses. A cup of coffee is included in the $14 fee for nonmembers, and the $10 fee for members. Email info@ventureoutdoors.org or call 412-255-0564.

• Three Rivers Birding Club is holding a Woodcock Walk outing at 7 p.m. March 20. Meet with leader Tom Byrnes at the Ladbrokes parking lot, now known as the Meadows lot, right behind the Primanti’s off the Harmar Exit 11 of Route 28 before carpooling to a local field that produces plenty of American Woodcock sightings. Participants will also check for a Great Blue Heron nest close by. Call Byrnes at 724-715-7184 with questions, or for further details.

