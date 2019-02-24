Outdoors notices for Feb. 25, 2019

• Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is holding an outing at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve. Join a naturalist for a free walk on the reserve’s trails. Register online at aswp.org/events/8220.

• Forbes State Forest is offering a moderate 8-mile hike in the Roaring Run Natural Area at 10 a.m. Saturday. Join the forest naturalist for this guided hike. For more information or to register, email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• Jennings Environmental Education Center is organizing A Sweet Stroll Through Maple History from 2-4 p.m. Sunday. This presentation will teach participants how a tree functions, and how the tree’s sap becomes syrup for the breakfast table. The program will being with an indoor introduction, followed by a guided walk outdoors that demonstrates the process of maple sugaring. This program is free to the public. Registration is not required, but participants are advised to arrive on time because of the popularity of this program. Email jenningssp@pa.gov.

• Raccoon State Park is holding a Maple Sugaring Workshop from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 9. Participants will have a hands-on experience in learning how to collect maple sap and develop it into candies in sugar through a boiling process. The day will conclude with a pancake dinner with the fresh maple syrup made during the workshop. Registration required by March 1. Cost for participating will be $20. Email Patrick Adams at paadams@pa.gov.

• Laurel Hill State Park is offering Maple Harvest Tours beginning at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. March 9. Participants will explore the history of maple syrup before getting an opportunity to taste a fresh sample. Registration is required. To register, email kipeck@pa.gov or call 814-352-8649.

• Franklin Regional High School is hosting a Sustainable Backyard Workshop seminar from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 16. The event, titled, “Making The Most Of Your Piece Of Nature,” will be free and will focus on teaching participants to help enhance and maintain the delicate ecosystem that could be living in their backyards. Registration is required. Email cecolbert@pa.gov or call 724-238-1200.

• Venture Outdoors is offering an Irish Perk-Up Hike from 8:30-11 a.m. March 17 at Emerald View Park. Participants are welcome to come and begin the celebration of the Irish with a moderate hike through Emerald View Park before heading to one of the area’s coffeehouses. A cup of coffee is included in the $14 fee for nonmembers and the $10 fee for members. Email info@ventureoutdoors.org or call 412-255-0564.

• Three Rivers Birding Club is holding a Woodcock Walk outing at 7 p.m. March 20. Meet with leader Tom Byrnes at the Ladbrokes parking lot, known as the Meadows lot, right behind the Primanti’s off the Harmar Exit 11 of Route 28 before carpooling to a local field that produces plenty of American Woodcock sightings. Participants also will check for a Great Blue Heron nest. Call Byrnes at 724-715-7184 with questions or for further details.

