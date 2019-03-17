Outdoors notices for March 17, 2019

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

• Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is holding an outing at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve. Join a naturalist for a free walk on the reserve’s trails. Register online at aswp.org/events/8220.

• Three Rivers Birding Club is holding a Woodcock Walk outing at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Meet with leader Tom Byrnes at the Ladbrokes parking lot, known as the Meadows lot, right behind the Primanti’s off the Harmar Exit 11 of Route 28 before carpooling to a local field that produces American Woodcock sightings. Participants will also check for a Great Blue Heron nest. Call Byrnes at 724-715-7184 with questions or for further details.

• Jennings Environmental Education Center is holding an Owl Prowl and Woodcock Watch from 7-9 p.m. Saturday. Join members of Bartramian Audubon Society and the Jennings staff for a field trip in hopes of spotting owls and woodcocks. Email jenningssp@pa.gov or call 724-794-6011.

• Moraine State Park is holding an Introduction to Reptiles and Amphibians of PA event from 7-8 p.m. April 6 in the Park Region 2 Conference Room. Join local naturalist April Claus as she introduces you to the reptiles and amphibians of PA. Learn how to identify frogs, toads and venomous snakes in our state. Meet and touch some of the live reptiles as well. Email morainesp@pa.gov or call 724-368-8811.

• Forbes State Forest is offering a Geocaching Egg Hunt event at 7:30 p.m. April 12. Geocaching is a technological scavenger hunt that uses GPS to locate hidden surprises in the forest. This program is suitable for children age 8 and above. Registration is required. Email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• Venture Outdoors is organizing a Fly Fishing: Intro event from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 13 at Ohiopyle State Park. Learn the basics of rods, reels, line, tippets, knots and flies and receive hands-on practice in fly fishing techniques. Loaner rods and reels will be available. PA Fishing License requirements apply for individuals ages 16 and up. Registration is required. Email info@ventureoutdoors.org or call 412-255-0564.

• Jennnings Environmental Education Center is holding a Spring Wonder Walk from 10-11:30 a.m. April 19. Join in for some family-friendly, free-wheeling discovery along the park’s trails, led by Jennings’ staff. Email jenningssp@pa.gov or call 724-794-6011.

• Prince Gallitzin State Park is offering its Easter Egg Hunt from 1-3 p.m. April 20. The annual event features thousands of hidden Easter eggs for the children’s hunt, in addition to a visit from the Easter bunny and gift baskets for a handful of lucky participants. Email princegallitzinsp@pa.gov or call 814-674-1000.

Kevin Lohman is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.