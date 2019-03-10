Outdoors notices: Week of March 11, 2019

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

• Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is holding an outing at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve. Join a naturalist for a free walk on the reserve’s trails. Register online at aswp.org/events/8220

• Franklin Regional High School is hosting a Sustainable Backyard Workshop seminar from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday. The event, titled “Making The Most Of Your Piece Of Nature,” is free and will focus on teaching participants to help enhance and maintain the delicate ecosystem that might be in their backyards. Registration is required. Email cecolbert@pa.gov or call 724-238-1200.

• Forbes State Forest is holding a Boots and Brews event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Enjoy a St. Paddy’s Day hike that showcases the North Woods section of the park. Coffee will be available after the hike. Registration is required. Email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• Venture Outdoors is offering an Irish Perk-Up Hike from 8:30-11 a.m. Sunday at Emerald View Park. Participants are welcome to come and begin the celebration of the Irish with a moderate hike through Emerald View Park before heading to one of the area’s coffeehouses. A cup of coffee is included in the $14 fee for nonmembers, and the $10 fee for members. Email info@ventureoutdoors.org or call 412-255-0564.

• Three Rivers Birding Club is holding a Woodcock Walk outing at 7 p.m. on March 20. Meet with leader Tom Byrnes at the Ladbrokes parking lot, now known as the Meadows lot, behind Primati’s off Exit 11 (Harmar) of Route 28 before carpooling to a local field that produces plenty of American woodcock sightings. Participants also will check for a great blue heron nest close by. Call Byrnes at 724-715-7184 with questions or for further details.

• Jennings Environmental Education Center is holding an Owl Prowl and Woodcock Watch from 7-9 p.m. on March 23. Join members of Bartramian Audubon Society and the Jennings staff for a field trip in hopes of spotting owls and woodcocks. Email jenningssp@pa.gov or call 724-794-6011.

• Moraine State Park is holding an Introduction to Reptiles and Amphibians of PA event from 7-8 p.m. on April 6 in the Park Region 2 conference room. Join local naturalist April Claus as she introduces you to the reptiles and amphibians of PA. Learn how to identify frogs, toads and venomous snakes in our state. Meet and touch some live reptiles as well. Email morainesp@pa.gov or call 724-368-8811.

• Venture Outdoors is organizing a Fly Fishing Intro event from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on April 13 at Ohiopyle State Park. Learn the basics of rods, reels, line, tippets, knots and flies, and receive hands-on practice in fly fishing techniques. Loaner rods and reels will be available. PA fishing license requirements apply for individuals ages 16 and up. Registration is required. Email info@ventureoutdoors.org or call 412-255-0564.

Kevin Lohman is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.