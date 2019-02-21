Outdoors Xtras: Electronic hand warmer, cash advice and breakfast recipe

GEAR OF THE WEEK

Gear name: Zippo rechargeable

A hand warmer and a tasty breakfast recipe are a good combination for winter camping.

Company: Zippo (https://www.everybodyshops.com/zippo-2-hour-rechargeable-hand-warmer.html)

Gear type: Hand warmer

Product description: If you know Zippo, you know the company long has made hand warmers that run on lighter fluid (Zippo is a lighter company, after all). But now it is making rechargeable, electronic hand warmers, too. Powered by a lithium battery, they offer two temperature settings — up to 113 degrees Fahrenheit — and run for up to two hours. These are perfect for pockets, weighing just 2.2 ounces and measuring a little more than 3.5 by 1.5 inches.

Available options: This comes with its own recharging cord.

Suggested retail price: $24.95.

Notable: This hand warmer has battery life and heat indicator lights. When not being used to provide heat, it can serve as a portable power bank capable of charging phones and other USB devices.

TIP OF THE WEEK

It’s an increasingly plastic world we live in, at least in one way. People routinely pay for things using credit or debit cards. That’s OK unless you find yourself going on an impromptu camping trip. Most campgrounds, at least of the public variety, allow would-be campers to check themselves in after hours. You pick from among the available spots and go. But you’ve got to pay, usually by putting cash in an envelope and dropping it in the overnight courtesy box. So carry a bit of, you know, actual money, and you’ll be ready wherever you end up.

RECIPE OF THE WEEK

Maple toast egg cups

Ingredients

12 eggs

1/3 cup maple syrup

12 slices bread, crust removed

1/3 cup butter

Cheddar cheese

Chopped bacon (or sausage or ham, if you prefer)

Directions

Here’s a tasty breakfast recipe you can make at home or bake in your camp oven.

Flatten each piece of bread with a rolling pin. Meanwhile, melt the butter and mix it in a small bowl with the maple syrup.

Brush one side of each bread slice with the butter-syrup mixture. Place each slice butter side down in one well of a well-greased muffin pan.

Sprinkle a bit of bacon in each cup. Add just a bit of cheese (too much will make everything overflow). Top off each cup with one uncooked egg, then salt and pepper to taste.

Cover the pan with foil and bake everything at 350 degrees for about 10 to 15 minutes, then serve.

Bob Frye is the EverybodyAdventures.com editor. Reach him at 412-216-0193 or via email. See other stories, blogs, videos and more at EverybodyAdventures.com.