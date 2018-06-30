Fishing report: June 30, 2018

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

• Anglers fishing Youghiogheny River Lake are doing well with an assortment of fish, including walleye, crappie, largemouth bass and channel catfish. Focusing on trolling the shallow parts of the river, especially any weed beds, should form a good strategy for picking up bass and walleye. Live bait and bass lures appears to be a good approach. For the crappie, jigs and live bait such as minnows usually provide a good setup.

• High Point Lake is offering up largemouth bass, crappie and chain pickerel. For the chain pickerel, spinnerbaits, spinners and jerkbaits typically work well.

• In Allegheny County, the Ohio River might not be enjoying the same aggressive walleye bite it has been in recent weeks, but the catfish and bass are becoming more lively. Chicken livers typically work well as bait for catfish. Meanwhile, reports indicate bass are hitting on crank baits and soft plastics.

• The Monongahela River in Washington County is teeming with largemouth bass. Anglers have been zoning in on the tributaries and shelves in the river and are enjoying plenty of success, particularly in the early-morning hours. The muskellunge are biting, too, in the shallower waters.

• Crooked Creek Lake is yielding largemouth bass to anglers fishing its waters. Top water lures seem to be effective for the bass.

• In Armstrong County, fishermen are doing well with smallmouth bass below Lock & Dam 9.

• Fishermen at Shenango Reservoir are reeling in crappie, white bass and hybrid striped bass. According to reports, a wide range of soft plastic baits are delivering positive results.

• Beaver Creek Ponds Project recently opened for the season, and anglers already are catching their fair share of largemouth bass, bluegill and yellow perch.

• Anglers fishing Redbank Creek are picking up solid numbers of trout, in addition to a few smallmouth bass, from the dam in New Bethlehem to Mayport.

• At Kahle Lake, fishermen are successfully trolling for largemouth bass and bluegill. Simple baits such as corn, worms, wax worms and crickets usually work well for bluegill.

• Fishermen at Piney Dam and the Upper Clarion River are catching smallmouth bass and walleye using soft plastic setups. At night, anglers are also doing well with catfish using cut bait.

• Lower Clarion River is harboring plenty of smallmouth bass. Anglers are picking up bass throughout the entire length of the river. Near the outflow of the dam, fishermen are picking up a few muskellunge.

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.