Outdoors

Outdoors Xtras: Chilly picnic tip, shedding light on lanterns and some crunchy perch

Everybody Adventures | Saturday, June 30, 2018, 6:45 p.m.
Streamlight lantern
Streamlight lantern

TIP OF THE WEEK One of the biggest challenges of summer is keeping food in coolers cold when camping or on a picnic. Try these tricks to beat the heat. Pre-chill your cooler by filling it with ice water and letting it sit for a few hours before packing it. Next, use a combination of block and loose ice to keep things cold. Old milk jugs or pop bottles filled with water and frozen last a long time. Around those, in the voids between items, use loose ice. Finally, pack the most perishable foods, like meat, in the bottom of the cooler and away from the edges, which warm up first.

gear of the week

Siege

Sugg. retail price: $39.99

Company: Streamlight (everybodyshops.com/streamlight-siege-aa-led-lantern.html)

Gear type: Lantern

Product description: You want a light that will brighten your campsite, and maybe especially the inside of your tent, that's both safe and compact enough to readily carry. The Streamlight Siege in the answer. It stands just 5.4 inches tall and requires just two AA batteries to operate. Yet it provides bright light – up to 200 lumens – via its LED lights. What's really cool? You can use it with the outer cover to get diffused light or take the cover off to get wider, brighter light. You can even hang it upright using the handle or turn it upside down using the caribiner and strap to light up, say, a picnic table at your campsite.

Available options: This lantern has several modes. Its white light and will run for seven hours on high, 15.5 on medium and 37 on low. Its red light will run for 192 hours. In SOS mode, meaning with blinking lights, it will go for 288 consecutive hours.

Notable: One thing that separates this from other lanterns – and makes it a good choice if some of your camping involves floating to your site in a canoe or kayak – is that it floats so long as the outer globe is in place.

recipe of the week

Crunchy baked perch

Ingredients

• 3 pounds perch fillets

• 1 cup milk

• 3 tablespoons Parmesan cheese

• 2 tablespoons melted butter

• 1½ cups crushed corn flakes

Directions

Fried fish is hard to beat, taste-wise. But it's not always the healthiest option.

So here's a perch recipe that offers some crunch, but – being baked – is a little easier on the arteries.

Crush the corn flakes and mix them with the Parmesan cheese. Dip the fish fillets in milk, then into the corn flake mixture.

Place those on a baking sheet (preferably one with sides) with non-stick cooking spray. Drizzle the melted butter over the fish.

Put the fish into an oven that's been preheated to 400 degrees. Bake for 20 minutes, or until the fish flakes easily with a fork.

Bob Frye is the everybodyadventures.com editor.

Article by Bob Frye, Everybody Adventures

