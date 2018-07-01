Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Outdoors

Outdoors notices: July 2, 2018

Kevin Lohman | Sunday, July 1, 2018, 3:27 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

• Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is holding an outing at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve. Join a naturalist for a free walk on the reserve's trails. Register online at aswp.org/events/8220

• Keystone State Park is offering a Fish for Free Day Wednesday. No fishing licenses will be required to fish throughout the day. Email keystonesp@pa.gov or call 724-668-2939.

• Venture Outdoors is holding a Fourth of July Fireworks Paddle from 7:30-10 p.m. Wednesday. Participants will meet at Kayak Pittsburgh on the North Shore, take a leisurely paddle upstream then float back toward the Point to see the fireworks display. Previous paddling experience is required. Only tandem kayaks will be available for the outing. Minimum age to participate is 12 years old. Nonmember price is $75, and for members the price is $50. Email info@ventureoutdoors.org or call 412-255-0564.

• Forbes State Forest is offering a tour of Spruce Flats Bog at 7 p.m. Friday. Join the forest naturalist for a guided hike through the Bog area. Email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• Moraine State Park is holding a Star Party from 8:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday at the Bike Rental parking lot on the North Shore. The Amateur Astronomers Association of Pittsburgh will serve as guides for this tour of the night sky. After a short presentation, participants will be observing the cosmos through the privately owned telescopes of the members of the Amateur Astronomers Association. Venus, Jupiter and Saturn also might be visible that night. To register, call the park office at 724-368-8811.

• Point State Park is hosting the 2018 One Whirl Yoga Fest from 6 a.m.-4 p.m. on July 14. The seventh annual event will offer a full day of yoga classes with local instructors and vendor demonstrations to yogis of all ages. Admission is free, but some classes/workshops might have associated fees. For more information, visit http://whirlmagazine.com/yogafest

• The Forbes Trail Chapter of Trout is holding its 45th anniversary celebration from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on July 14 at Kingston Sportsmen's Club in Latrobe. Picnic tickets cost $15 apiece, and raffle tickets will be $5 each. Visit forbestrailtu.org for more information, or call Scott Minster at 724-539-0422.

• Laurel Hill State Park is offering a Hemlock Hike from 1-3 p.m. on July 14. Discover the Old Growth Forest in Laurel Hill State Park with the forest naturalist. Participants should meet at the trailhead of Hemlock Trail. Email laurelhillsp@pa.gov or call 814-445-7725.

