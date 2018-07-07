Fishing report: July 7, 2018

Outdoors

Fishing report

• The hybrid striped bass bite is going strong at Lake Arthur, where anglers are doing well trolling off the bottom with chicken livers. Another successful strategy for fishermen is using live alewife, stick baits and large poppers as an approach to catch the hybrid striped bass. According to reports, the best time to reel in the bass is between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Hot spots for the bass include the mud flats near the dam and the Bear Run boat launch. For those anglers who like to do their fishing by boat, walleye and channel catfish have been popular catches out on the lake.

• The Allegheny River in Venango County is yielding a variety of fish, including smallmouth bass, walleye, northern pike and an occasional muskellunge. Bait selection has been dependent on the clarity of the water. Soft plastic baits are serving as the best approach when the water is clear, and when the water is cloudier, spinnerbaits or chatterbaits have been working well.

• Keystone Power Dam is the place to go for fishermen who are looking to try their hand at reeling in a large muskellunge. According to reports, some of the muskie catches are measuring in at 40 inches, with one angler snagging a 41-inch musky using a crappie jig. Other popular catches lately include largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, crappie and panfish.

• Anglers fishing Mahoning Creek Lake are doing well with crappie, catching their full daily limit of the fish. Usually, minnows or a similarly simple approach should fare well as bait for the crappie.

• In Washington County, anglers fishing the Monongahela River aren't enjoying the best water conditions, yet they are having some success with the fish. Throughout the Monongahela River in Washington County, fishermen are picking up largemouth bass and smallmouth bass in addition to catfish and a few muskellunge.

• Dutch Fork Lake is offering up largemouth bass, with some weighing in at a hefty size. Fishing during lowlight hours has led to solid results for most. According to reports, plastic lures are working well for bait.

• The trout still are biting at Blue Spruce Lake, with fishermen seeing the best results during the early morning hours of the day. Minnows are fetching solid results as bait.

• Yellow Creek Lake is shaping up to be a good spot to catch northern pike, according to reports. Using spoons is usually one of the better approaches for catching pike, with the lightweight, large-bodied spoons providing better opportunities then the heavier spoons.

• Anglers fishing Lake Erie are catching walleye, lake trout, yellow perch and smallmouth bass. The walleye are biting on crawler rigs and plugs, and the lake trout are most interested in plugs.

• At Lake Pleasant, anglers are using worms and bobbers to reel in plenty of panfish.

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.