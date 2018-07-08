Outdoors notices: Monday, July 9, 2018

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

• Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is holding an outing at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve. Join a naturalist for a free walk on the Reserve's trails. Register online at aswp.org/events/8220

• Point State Park is hosting the 2018 One Whirl Yoga Fest from 6 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. The seventh annual event will offer a full day of yoga classes with local instructors and vendor demonstrations to yogis of all ages. Admission is free, but some classes/workshops might have associated fees. For more information, visit whirlmagazine.com/yogafest

• The Forbes Trail Chapter of Trout Unlimited is holding its 45th anniversary celebration from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Kingston Sportsmen's Club in Latrobe. Picnic tickets cost $15 apiece, and raffle tickets are $5 each. Visit forbestrailtu.org for more information, or call Scott Minster at 724-539-0422.

• Laurel Hill State Park is offering a Hemlock Hike from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Discover the Old Growth Forest in Laurel Hill State Park with the forest naturalist. Participants should meet at the trailhead of Hemlock Trail. Email laurelhillsp@pa.gov, or call 814-445-7725.

• Ohiopyle State Park is offering a Rise of the Falls Hike from 10 a.m.-noon Sunday. This moderate 3-mile walk will explore the formation and migration of two of the park's most famous waterfalls. Email ohiopylesp@pa.gov or call 724-329-8591.

• Forbes State Forest is holding a Hike to the Blue Hole at 6:30 p.m. on July 20. Join a forest naturalist for a brisk walk through nature to the Blue Hole. Email rmahony@pa.gov, or call 724-259-2201.

• Venture Outdoors is offering a Pittsburgh History Paddle from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on July 21. Participants will meet at Fort Pitt Museum for a guided tour before heading over to Kayak Pittsburgh on the North Shore for a paddle. Previous paddling experience is required. Cost is $40 for nonmembers and $30 for members. Email info@ventureoutdoors.org or call 412-255-0564.

• Forbes State Forest is offering a Kayak Paddle at 10 a.m. on July 21. Join forest and park staff for this intermediate-level paddle. Email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• Prince Gallitzin State Park is holding an Archery 101 event from 1-3 p.m. on July 22. Participants are welcome to come learn the basics of archery, with plenty of how-to and safety instructions. This activity is suitable for beginners of most ages. Participants are to meet in the upper-field area at Muskrat Beach 2. Email princegallitzinsp@pa.gov or call 814-674-1000.