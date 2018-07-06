Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Outdoors

Changes coming to hunting license sales system

Everybody Adventures
Everybody Adventures | Friday, July 6, 2018, 11:39 p.m.
Doe license applications are due soon for those wanting to hunt in Pennsylvania this fall.
Bob Frye | Everybody Adventures
Doe license applications are due soon for those wanting to hunt in Pennsylvania this fall.

Updated 4 hours ago

No one would mine coal if they had to leave all of the ore underground, right?

It should be the same with data.

That's the opinion of Eric Richey, anyway. Founder and CEO of Sovereign Sportsman Solutions, a Nashville, Tenn.-based technology company, he said data mining is only effective if people are able to use the information collected to solve problems.

That's especially t rue when it comes to state fish and wildlife agencies selling licenses to anglers, hunters and trappers.

"That has been the Achilles heel of this industry for the last 15 years. You have these systems that have an enormous amount of data inside of them and you have a complete and total lack of ability to get to that information," Richey said.

He's going to try and fix that in Pennsylvania.

Sovereign Sportsman Solutions, known as S3, is going to take over as the new vendor selling licenses for the Pennsylvania Game and Fish and Boat commissions.

S3 has already developed automated license sales systems in other states. In fact, it's signed more contracts with state agencies in the last eight years than all of its competitors combined, Richey said.

The process of choosing S3 took about 18 months, said Brian Barner, deputy executive director of the Fish and Boat Commission.

Contracts were signed in February. There's a long way to go to get the system ready, however.

S3 won't take over until February or March of next year, said Dot Derr, director of the Game Commission's bureau of administrative services.

"That seems to be the perfect time for both the Game Commission and the Fish and Boat Commission. And so we have a very small window. It's very important we stay on track," she said.

Indeed, there remains a lot to get done between now and then.

The commissions and S3 are determining what capabilities they want the new system to have.

Right now, for example, the Game Commission allows hunters to report deer and turkey harvests online, by phone or using printed postcards.

The phone system is going away, though, Derr said. And if the S3 system can be configured to allow hunters without a home computer to file reports by returning to the store where they bought their license, postcards will likely disappear next, she added.

That might require some extra negotiations, though.

Derr said vendors, who collect a fee for selling licenses, may want paid to accept harvest reports, too. Those talks are yet to occur, she said.

Sportsmen, meanwhile, will see benefits of the new system, Richey said.

One big one is that the system will be based entirely online. What that means is customers, i.e. hunters, angler and trappers, will have their own accounts, complete with their own usernames and passwords.

That will better protect customer identification numbers, or CIDs, and attached birthdays and Social Security information, Richey said.

The commissions will benefit, too.

For one thing, they'll be able to sell merchandise – books, posters, patches and more – through the system. The Fish and Boat Commission may also be able to register boats through the system.

The commissions can do targeted marketing, as well. That might mean getting information to hunters in one particular region, Derr said, or making sportsmen aware of some kind of activity or event close to their home.

The biggest benefit to the commissions, though, will be their newfound ability to figure out who its customers are, which ones are coming and going, what they're most interested in and what it will take to keep them buying licenses, said John Arway, executive director of the Fish and Boat Commission.

Those are things the commissions – and their counterparts around the country – have been talking about for years.

"This new system will be the engine to move forward with a lot of the ideas we've all been talking about but never been able to implement because we've been stuck with an old platform," he said.

Bob Frye is the everybodyadventures.com editor. Reach him at 412-216-0193 or bfrye@535mediallc.com. See other stories, blogs, videos and more at everybodyadventures.com.

Article by Bob Frye, Everybody Adventures,

http://www.everybodyadventures.com

Copyright © 535media, LLC

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me