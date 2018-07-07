Outdoors Xtras: Crappie advice, devil of a lure and s'mores pies

TIP OF THE WEEK Crappies get lots of attention from anglers in spring, but the truth is they can be caught in summer, too. A change of tactics is often in order, though. For starters, fish deeper. The fish that were in the shallows to spawn in spring move deeper — to 30 feet in cases — in summer. Look for them along creek channels or old river beds. If there's brush around those spots, that's all the better.

lure of the week

Tasmanian Devil

Sugg. retail price: $5.99 to $6.99, depending on size.

Company: Wigston's Lures (wigstonslures.com.au/)

Lure type: Soft plastic worm

Sizes and colors: Available in four sizes — ¼-, 7⁄16-, 11⁄16- and 14⁄16-ounce — in 76 color combinations, from bull frog, foxy lady and eliminator to spotted dog, bloody ripper and Tinkerbell.

Target species: Trout, walleyes, sauger, saugeyes.

Technique: Developed in 1934 in Australia as a trout lure, the Tasmanian Devil still is manufactured in that country and has been voted the No. 1 lure there. It features a torpedo-shaped, weighted body with curved plastic wings on each side. The hook is in the rear, connected to your line via wire that runs through the body. The result is a lure with a lot of color and flash and a hook that gives fish no wiggle room. It can be trolled or cast.

Notable: This lure is being distributed in the United State by Pradco. It just became available as of July 1.

recipe of the week

S'mores pudgy pie

Ingredients

• cinnamon bread

• miniature marshmallows

• crushed graham crackers

• Nutella

Directions

Mountain pies are great on campouts. So, too, are s'mores. So how about combining the two into one tasty dessert?

Well, here you go.

Butter your pre-heated pie iron or spray it with nonstick spray. Add one slice of the cinnamon bread, spread with Nutella. Sprinkle on graham crackers — about half a cracker per sandwich is about right — and top with marshmallows. Put the other slice of bread on top.

Close it all up and cook on the hot coals of a campfire. Turn occasionally and remove when done (time depends on how hot the iron and coals are).

