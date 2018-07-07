Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Outdoors

Outdoors Xtras: Crappie advice, devil of a lure and s'mores pies

Everybody Adventures
Everybody Adventures | Saturday, July 7, 2018, 12:12 a.m.
Tasmanian Devil
Submitted
Tasmanian Devil

Updated 4 hours ago

TIP OF THE WEEK Crappies get lots of attention from anglers in spring, but the truth is they can be caught in summer, too. A change of tactics is often in order, though. For starters, fish deeper. The fish that were in the shallows to spawn in spring move deeper — to 30 feet in cases — in summer. Look for them along creek channels or old river beds. If there's brush around those spots, that's all the better.

lure of the week

Tasmanian Devil

Sugg. retail price: $5.99 to $6.99, depending on size.

Company: Wigston's Lures (wigstonslures.com.au/)

Lure type: Soft plastic worm

Sizes and colors: Available in four sizes — ¼-, 7⁄16-, 11⁄16- and 14⁄16-ounce — in 76 color combinations, from bull frog, foxy lady and eliminator to spotted dog, bloody ripper and Tinkerbell.

Target species: Trout, walleyes, sauger, saugeyes.

Technique: Developed in 1934 in Australia as a trout lure, the Tasmanian Devil still is manufactured in that country and has been voted the No. 1 lure there. It features a torpedo-shaped, weighted body with curved plastic wings on each side. The hook is in the rear, connected to your line via wire that runs through the body. The result is a lure with a lot of color and flash and a hook that gives fish no wiggle room. It can be trolled or cast.

Notable: This lure is being distributed in the United State by Pradco. It just became available as of July 1.

recipe of the week

S'mores pudgy pie

Ingredients

• cinnamon bread

• miniature marshmallows

• crushed graham crackers

• Nutella

Directions

Mountain pies are great on campouts. So, too, are s'mores. So how about combining the two into one tasty dessert?

Well, here you go.

Butter your pre-heated pie iron or spray it with nonstick spray. Add one slice of the cinnamon bread, spread with Nutella. Sprinkle on graham crackers — about half a cracker per sandwich is about right — and top with marshmallows. Put the other slice of bread on top.

Close it all up and cook on the hot coals of a campfire. Turn occasionally and remove when done (time depends on how hot the iron and coals are).

Bob Frye is the everybodyadventures.com editor. Reach him at 412-216-0193 or bfrye@535mediallc.com. See other stories, blogs, videos and more at everybodyadventures.com.

Article by Bob Frye, Everybody Adventures,

http://www.everybodyadventures.com

Copyright © 535media, LLC

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me