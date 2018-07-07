Beaver River tiger muskies hard to come by

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has stocked tiger muskies in the Beaver River in western Pennsylvania for years and years and years.

So how's that worked out?

Well, no one seems to know. Not even the commission.

That's a problem.

"We're spending money to stock these fish. We really need to make sure that they're producing a fishery. Not just a population, but a fishery," said Tim Wilson, a biologist in the commission's area 1 office in Linesville.

It's trying to get answers.

The commission attempted to survey the river looking for tigers –typically stocked as fingerlings or larger — this spring. It didn't find any.

The question now, is that because they aren't there, or did other factors conspire to keep them hidden.

That's a possibility on two fronts, it seems.

One is tied to access.

The Beaver River, Wilson said, is not always friendly to larger boats.

"We couldn't get to the entire river," he said. "The riffles stopped us from accessing some spots."

The other issue is inexperience.

Biologists in northeastern Pennsylvania just last year pioneered a musky survey technique for rivers. Operating on the North Branch Susquehanna River, they enjoyed some success – more than previously — finding muskies.

Wilson said he and his crews, like biologists elsewhere around the state, are trying to replicate that technique. It remains a work in progress, however.

The commission isn't giving up, though.

Biologists will survey the river again later this summer, then do so again next spring, too.

"We want to make sure that they're not there, that we just didn't miss them, before we make any changes to our stocking," Wilson said. "So we're going to give it a couple more chances."

Anglers catch tiger muskies in the Beaver River, certainly. They do especially well around New Brighton Dam.

Those fish are as likely to be a result of stockings in the Ohio River as anything, though, Wilson said. Crews really want to find them further upstream, from the Eastvale Dam upriver to places like the mouth of Connequenessing Creek and Wampum.

What turns up there – or doesn't – will determine what happens moving forward, Wilson said.

"We're not going to say it's a failure just yet," he said.

Bob Frye is the everybodyadventures.com editor. Reach him at 412-216-0193 or bfrye@535mediallc.com. See other stories, blogs, videos and more at everybodyadventures.com.