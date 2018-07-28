Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Outdoors

Outdoors Xtras: Deviled walleye and pretty pictures

Everybody Adventures | Saturday, July 28, 2018, 4:27 p.m.
Here’s an outdoor photo tip: shoot early and late in the day to capture the best, most colorful light.
Bob Frye
Here’s an outdoor photo tip: shoot early and late in the day to capture the best, most colorful light.

TIP OF THE WEEK Photographs can be wonderful ways to keep track of outdoor adventures. But some come out better than others. Lighting is one reason. Photos taken mid-day, when the sun is high overhead and glaring, are often less appealing, for example, because that light causes harsh shadows. So when exploring, try to shoot your photos early and late in the day, when the light is softer.

Gear of the week

Smartphone StrapPack Pouch

Gear type: Phone pouch

Sugg. retail price: $19.95

Company: Clakit (https://www.everybodyshops.com/clakit-smartphone-pouch.html#tab-product1)

Product description: Just about everyone who heads into the woods these days carries their phone with them. And with good reason. Smartphones allow for taking some high-quality pictures, offer GPS and mapping capabilities and even can be used to make phone calls should an emergency arise (provided you have service, of course). How to carry them so they're always close to hand and accessible, though? That's where this pouch comes in. It attaches to any backpack strap or belt up to 3 inches wide, courtesy of the included clips. When not being used for a phone, it's great place to keep maps, snacks and other items, too.

Available options: This comes in two colors: black or tan.

Notable: Made of heavy duty 1000D nylon, these pouches are lightweight and water resistant. The standard version is 6 by 3.75 inches. An extra large version for larger smartphones measures 6.75 by 4 inches.

recipe of the week

deviled walleye

Ingredients

• 2 pounds walleye fillets

• 1 small onion, diced

• ½ green pepper, finely chopped

• 1 pinch cayenne

• 1 ½ tablespoons Dijon mustard

• 3 tablespoons lemon juice

• ½ cup bread crumbs

• 1 teaspoon soy sauce

• ½ cup grated provolone cheese

• 1 stick butter

• salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Saute onion and pepper in butter until soft. Add mustard, soy sauce, cayenne and lemon juice, then stir in bread crumbs and cheese.

Meanwhile, salt and pepper walleye fillets. Lay them on aluminum foil and broil for about 5 minutes.

Flip fish and cover with mixture made earlier. Broil another 6 to 8 minutes or until fish is flaky and white.

Bob Frye is the everybodyadventures.com editor. Reach him at 412-216-0193 or bfrye@535mediallc.com. See other stories, blogs, videos and more at everybodyadventures.com.

