Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Outdoors

Outdoors Xtras: Stink bait, crawfish lure and grilled doves

Everybody Adventures
Everybody Adventures | Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, 10:03 p.m.
Hollow Body Crawfish
Submitted
Hollow Body Crawfish

Updated 18 hours ago

TIP OF THE WEEK

It's stink bait time. Late summer brings the highest water temperatures of the year, and if there's one thing warm water does better than cold it's carry scent. That makes this the perfect time to target channel cats with "stink" baits, or those that are especially smelly. You can buy commercial baits or make your own. Chicken livers or gizzards, as is or soaked in garlic or something else, are effective. Let them sit on the bottom near cover or shade, or fish after dark, for good action.

LURE of the week

Hollow Body Crawfish

Sugg. retail price: $9.99 to $11.49, depending on size

Company: Livetarget Lures (livetargetlures.com)

Lure type: Crawfish

Sizes and colors: This will be available in three sizes and weights: 1.5 inches and 1/2 ounce, 1.75 inches and 5/8 ounce or 2 inches and 3/4 ounces. There will be eight colors, including red, mud/blue, Junebug/chartreuse, olive/orange and natural/brown.

Target species: Largemouth and smallmouth bass.

Technique: The Hollow Body Crawfish is meant to combine the best features of a bass jig with the things that make hollow body topwater lures so effective. The hook eyelet protrudes from the top of the slightly curved abdomen, so that on the retrieve the crawfish moves in reverse, head, pincers, antennae, and silicone skirt (that mimics a craw's walking legs and feeding appendages) flared up like a fleeing or defensive craw. An internal jig head weight produces sound to attract bass from afar. If anglers want to make the lure even louder or smellier, it's possible to insert rattle tubes and scent into the body. It's sadi to be effective both on the bottom and in heavy cover.

Notable: This lure won the best freshwater soft lure category at ICAST 2018, the fishing industry's annual trade show in Orlando. It is expected to be available as of this fall.

recipe of the week

Grilled doves

Ingredients

• 6 doves, split down the back and flattened

• ¼ cup olive oil

• 1 teaspoon crumbled dry rosemary

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

• salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Believe it or not, hunting seasons are almost here. Doves come into play Sept. 1 in most places, so there's less than a month to go before the fall hunts get rolling.

Here's a simple but tasty recipe for those hard to hit birds.

Mix the oil, garlic, rosemary, salt and pepper. Use a brush to coat the birds with that mixture on both sides.

Grill or broil for 4 to 5 minutes, keeping the birds about 7 to 8 inches from the heat. Flip the birds over and repeat.

All the while, continue basting the birds with the oil mixture.

Bob Frye is the everybodyadventures.com editor. Reach him at 412-216-0193 or bfrye@535mediallc.com. See other stories, blogs, videos and more at everybodyadventures.com.

Article by Bob Frye, Everybody Adventures,

http://www.everybodyadventures.com

Copyright © 535media, LLC

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me