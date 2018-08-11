Outdoors Xtras: Late planting, helpful gear and pike fillets

TIP OF THE WEEK All of those roadside stands selling sweet corn signal it's summer. But that doesn't mean the time for planting is over. If you put in food plots for wildlife, and whitetails especially, consider a late-summer planting. Winter wheat, oats, rye and brassica are all good late summer options, planted solely or in some combination. They'll mature about the time hunting seasons open and bring or keep deer around when you're able to take them.

Gear of the week

Folding shovel and pick

Sugg. retail price: $9.99.

Company: Coleman

Gear type: tool

Available options: Fully opened, this shovel is 23 inches long though it folds down to 10 inches for storing. A locking collar keeps it the position you choose.

Product description: It's a safety thing, I suppose, but a sometimes difficult one to deal with. On a recent camping trip, the supplied, metal fire ring at our site was at least 16 inches high. No fire was likely to escape it, but it was very difficult to cook in it, too. And it was loaded with old ashes from previous campers. Luckily, I had a folding shovel with me. I used the pick to loosen compacted ash and the shovel to scoop it out. The saw's come in handy when making wood fit rings, too. I keep one in the tote of camping supplies that goes with us everywhere.

Notable: This saw comes with a carry pouch. It's good for keeping any dirt or ash that gets on your shovel from dirtying other gear.

recipe of the week

CREAMED PIKE

Ingredients

• Fish fillets

• melted butter

• ¾ cup cream of celery soup, undiluted

• ½ cup heavy cream

• ¼ cup sherry wine

• grated cheese (Parmesan or cheddar)

• salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Place fillets in a shallow baking dish. Brush liberally with melted butter, then top with salt and pepper to taste.

In a bowl, combine the soup, heavy cream and sherry. Mix well, then pour over fish.

Sprinkle with cheese and bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

Bob Frye is the everybodyadventures.com editor.

